England series in February 2021 will be followed by IPL in April, writes Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, on Thursday, has written in a letter confirming that Indian men’s side will play England at home in February 2021 before the IPL in April. However, regarding the domestic season, Ganguly stated that it will start as soon as the conditions in the country permit the board.

On Thursday night, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that India’s Test series against England will go ahead in February 2021 after their series Down Under, starting December. While the future of Australia tour was confirmed last month, the home series against England was still unclear. However, Ganguly’s confirmation comes as a relief to the fans while the situation in the country regarding COVID-19 is still unclear.

"The BCCI and the Indian cricket team will continue to fulfil its FTP commitments. The senior Indian men's team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year, and will come back to the country for a series against England starting February next year. This will be followed by IPL 2021 in April,” Ganguly wrote in the letter to presidents and secretaries of the its affiliated member associations, reported Times of India.

While the former Indian skipper confirmed the scene for international cricket, there was still a prevailing uncertainty over the domestic tournaments in India. Normally a domestic season starts in August but after COVID-19 pandemic, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament is tentatively scheduled to start from the third week of November.

"...the BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI and we are constantly monitoring all aspects," he added.

After the World T20 event in Australia was postponed to 2021, the hosting rights were handed over to the BCCI, in lieu with the 2023 World Cup in the country, with the 2022 T20 World Cup scheduled to be played Down Under.

"The BCCI continues to be the host for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023."