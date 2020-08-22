Don’t see losing vice-captaincy as setback but as opportunity to perform, states Alex Carey

On Saturday, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey admitted that he was disappointed to lose Australia’s white-ball vice-captaincy but added that he would use this opportunity and perform his level best. Carey also added that he is looking forward to playing the best cricket that he can against England.

South Australian Alex Carey along with pacer Pat Cummins have shared the vice-captaincy title in limited-overs cricket since the overhaul in the leadership structure under coach Justin Langer since 2018 after the sandpaper saga. However, last week skipper Aaron Finch announced that the team would be going back to a more streamlined leadership process, with Cummins as his sole deputy, having been preferred ahead of Carey as the vice-captain.

The 28-year-old gloveman, who has been vice-captain of Adelaide Strikers, stressed that he was comfortable with the decision and saw this as an opportunity to perform to the best of his abilities.

“I’ve had a lot of clarity around the decision. You’re always going to be disappointed with that but I’m also really grateful and thankful for the opportunity I’ve had in that role in the past 24 months. The decision sits really comfortably with me now. I just want to play cricket for Australia and…if there isn’t a title next to my name that’s fine. I don’t see it as a setback, I see it as a really big opportunity just to go out there and perform my skills,” said Carey as quoted by cricket.com.au.

“I would love to still have the title next to my name but it’s not going to change anything from my end. I’m still going to rock up with a big smile on my face and try really hard around the group. It’s going back to the old model, which has worked in the past,” Carey added.

The wicket-keeper has scored 884 runs for Australia in the 36 ODI matches that he has played since his debut in 2018 against England. Carey explained that with several senior players in the side, the team has not been dependent on just the skipper and vice-captain for leadership. The former Redback captain iterated that he was excited to resume playing.

“Pat Cummins is a fantastic leader and Aaron Finch is as well. Through the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell – there’s so many senior figures and heads around the group that we’re not reliant on just one or two people (to lead). I’m really keen to just to play the best cricket I can play. I’m just really excited to go on this trip, it’s been six months (since) we played cricket,” Carey said.

Australia are scheduled to tour England for a limited-overs series that would include three ODIs and T20 Internationals, starting September 4. The tour would see Australia resume action for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic halted cricketing activities all across the globe in mid-March.