CPL 2020 | St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks - Statistical Preview

Darren Sammy’s St Lucia Zouks will take on the Rayad Emrit-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 7 of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League on Saturday. While the Zouks are coming on the back of a narrow win, the Patriots, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win.

Form Guide

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - L L L W L

Semi-finalists of the 2019 edition, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have encountered a somewhat dismal start to their CPL 2020 campaign, having lost each of their first two matches of the competition. After losing a close encounter versus the Tridents in their first bout, the Patriots were convincingly outclassed by 2019 finalists Guyana in their previous encounter, thanks to a Shimron Hetmyer. They will enter Saturday’s encounter beaten and bruised.

St Lucia Zouks - W L L W L

The Zouks had a disappointing 2019 season, finishing fifth in the table, but after being outclassed by the Tallawahs in their first encounter, the Darren Sammy-led bounced back in style on Thursday, versus defending champions Tridents, to get off the mark this season. With a win under their belt and having won the last H2H clash versus the Patriots, the Zouks will enter match 7 of CPL 2020 feeling confident about their chances.

Key Batsmen

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Evin Lewis

Having managed to put up totals of just 147 and 127 in their first two games of the season, the Patriots will be looking forward to a much-improved batting performance on Saturday, and a lot will depend on southpaw Evin Lewis. After an uncharacteristic 18-ball 12 in match one versus the Tridents, Lewis showed glimpses of his best in the previous encounter versus the Warriors, where he struck a 30-ball 18, which included two sixes. Three losses in a row might be hard to bounce back from, so the Patriots will definitely need the services of the hard-hitting left-hander on Saturday.

St Lucia Zouks - Roston Chase

The Zouks did not need the services of their star man, Roston Chase, in their previous encounter versus the Tridents, but in their very first game of the season versus the Tallawahs, the right-hander made it clear that he ought to be taken seriously. Chase, versus Jamaica, struck a fine fifty, and although that wasn’t enough to take the Zouks over the line, the knock provided more than enough evidence to suggest that the all-rounder was keen to make CPL 2020 his own. Should they bat their full quota of 20 overs, Chase will be a strong favourite to top score for the Zouks.

Key Bowlers

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Rayad Emrit

Skipper Rayad Emrit’s three-wicket haul almost helped the Patriots pull off an impossible heist in their previous clash versus Guyana, and on Saturday, the 39-year-old veteran would be hoping to go one step further and take his team over the line. With 5 wickets in 2 encounters thus far this CPL, Emrit is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, and given the form he’s in, the experienced right-armer would be hoping to outwit the Zouks batsmen and add a few more to his tally. He will be the undisputed favorite to end come out of Saturday’s encounter as the Patriots’ top bowler.

St Lucia Zouks - Kesrick Williams

Kesrick Williams would be a tad disappointed given the fact that he’s not used up enough pages of his notebook in CPL 2020 thus far, but if we’ve learnt anything over the past few years, it’s that the witty right-armer is at his dangerous best when he’s aiming to get himself out of a rut. Funny we call it a rut because, despite him having taken only 3 wickets in 2 games, he is still the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Zouks this season. With the Patriots line-up filled with big-hitters, it goes unsaid that Williams would be hoping to use his variations to trick and outsmart his counterparts. Can bank on the right-armer, blindfolded, to come good on Saturday.

1X Bet Predictions

Given there have been no first-innings score of 160 or more all season - the highest was 158 posted by the Zouks versus the Tallawahs - we, here at 1X Bet, the team batting first to score under 159.5 runs in the first innings.

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit(c), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 22, 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code