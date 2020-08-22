CPL 2020 | Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Statistical Preview

Two sides with contrasting fortunes - Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs take on each other on Saturday in a round that would be interesting and could potentially change tables. While the Warriors would be banking on Hetymer, the Tallawahs would hope of the same from Phillips.

Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors - W L W L L

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a mixed start to their season thus far, with one win and a loss in two games yet they stand pretty on second in the table for the 2020 edition. While Shimron Hetmyer has found his purple patch, scoring 63 off 44 deliveries in the first game of the season, he was once again amongst runs in the second game with a match-winning 71. Ahead of this crucial encounter, the Warriors would be banking on their left-handed superstar to kick-start the party.

Jamaica Tallawahs - L W L L W

Tallawahs got themselves off to a winning start, with Glenn Philipps and Asif Ali but in the second game, they faltered to just 135 runs after 20 overs. For the second game in a row, it was the Kiwi batsman Philipps who shouldered the batting unit, with 58 runs off 42 deliveries, scoring five boundaries and four sixes. Despite the towering presence of Andre Russell, who could only score 25 off 26, with three boundaries. Against the Warriors, Powell would be hopeful that stars align in their favour.

Key Batsmen

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Shimron Hetmyer

The leading run-scorer of the tournament, 134 runs against his name, Shimron Hetymer is a strong suit in the Warriors’ armour. He’s just been beaten once in the tournament, in the second game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots outfit. Averaging 135, there is no need to look at anyone else in the team to be on top of this section, to be the key batsman for the Warriors side. Despite having Brandon King at the top of the order, the safest option would be Hetmyer.

Jamaica Tallawahs - Glenn Phillips

He’s right up there in the ally, Glenn Phillips and his bat has been one of the talking points of the Tallawahs season thus far. In the two games this season, the Kiwi opener has scored 102 runs, at an average of 51 but more importantly has struck the ball ever-so-sweetly, at a strike rate of 143.66 with eight boundaries and seven sixes. A pivotal part of the Tallawahs season, he would have to come clutch against the Warriors on Friday.

Key Bowlers

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Keemo Paul

While it is almost next to impossible to replace Imran Tahir as the focal point of a bowling attack, all-rounder Keemo Paul has achieved that, in stunning fashion. On the sluggish wickets in Trinidad, it is either of spinners or medium pacers who have been effective. In this case, it has been the all-rounder, who has found success with five wickets in two games, including a four-wicket haul in his previous appearance for the franchise. After a spell of 4/19 against the Patriots, it would be foolish not to go with the all-rounder as the safest bet.

Jamaica Tallawahs - Mujeeb ur Rahman

Jamaica’s young-blood Mujeeb ur Rahman might have been rather inexperienced in the tournament but his form around the world has been scintillating. Arguably one of the best spinners with the white-ball, the off-spinner has not only established himself as a run-saver but also as a threatening option upfront. Part of Tallawah’s success this season has been his bowling, with three wickets in the season, at an average of 12.66, which is better than Barbados Trident’s Rashid Khan. Given that the conditions are going to favour spinner, the Afghan man would be a terrifying nightmare against the Warriors.

1XBET PREDICTIONS

While both sides have been filled with amazing power-hitters, 1XBET offers you 2.13X return if Jamaica Tallawahs walk away with a win in the contest against the home side. Bolstered by the batting brilliance of Glenn Phillips and bowling of Mujeeb ur Rahman, there is an increasing chance that they might edge the Warriors.

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

Predicted XIs

JT: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Oshane Thomas

GAW: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Chris Green, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 22, 11:45 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code