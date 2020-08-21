Will look to instil accountability in Mumbai Cricket Association, vows Lalchand Rajput

Today at 10:24 AM
Lalchand Rajput has vowed to instil much-need ‘accountability’ in the Mumbai Cricket Association, with it being the first step to taking MCA back to the top. He also admitted that his committee would work closely with him to appoint the right person for the right job to help Mumbai cricket.
A disciplinarian and more importantly a good man-manager, Lalchand Rajput has loads of work under him in his bid to take Mumbai Cricket Association back to the top of the leaderboards. While the process might look simple, with the influx of talents on the circuit, Rajput promised that he will shuffle the entire system to instil accountability in the system.
According to the former Indian coach, Mumbai cricket’s steady downfall has been down to many factors, including not having an accountable board, responsible for living up to their actions. Since winning the Ranji Trophy in the 2015-16 season, victories have always evaded the domestic giants with a disappointing finish in the last season.
“We will first look to appoint the right people in the right place, which is extremely crucial. However, the thing that has been lacking in Mumbai cricket of late is accountability. There’s no one to ask questions if the team fails. I want to instil accountability in the system. I want to make all the coaches and selectors accountable to the CIC. It is, after all, the CIC which is accountable for their performance. Our job can’t be restricted to just appointing people. We need to track how the people appointed by us are doing,” Rajput told TOI on Thursday.
However, the former Indian cricketer could not point out the biggest single factor that has put Mumbai down in the past four years. Rajput added that it is a great opportunity to assess the team at the moment and take positive steps to ensure success in the long-run.
“I don’t think Mumbai cricket’s decline is down to a single factor. However, I do feel that this is a good opportunity for Mumbai cricket to assess itself and take positive steps that ensure success in the long run. As I mentioned, accountability is one of the factors that the committee will be looking at, but a holistic approach towards all the strings involved is necessary for Mumbai cricket’s success.”
