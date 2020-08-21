Will look to instil accountability in Mumbai Cricket Association, vows Lalchand Rajput

A disciplinarian and more importantly a good man-manager, Lalchand Rajput has loads of work under him in his bid to take Mumbai Cricket Association back to the top of the leaderboards. While the process might look simple, with the influx of talents on the circuit, Rajput promised that he will shuffle the entire system to instil accountability in the system.

According to the former Indian coach, Mumbai cricket’s steady downfall has been down to many factors, including not having an accountable board, responsible for living up to their actions. Since winning the Ranji Trophy in the 2015-16 season, victories have always evaded the domestic giants with a disappointing finish in the last season.

“We will first look to appoint the right people in the right place, which is extremely crucial. However, the thing that has been lacking in Mumbai cricket of late is accountability. There’s no one to ask questions if the team fails. I want to instil accountability in the system. I want to make all the coaches and selectors accountable to the CIC. It is, after all, the CIC which is accountable for their performance. Our job can’t be restricted to just appointing people. We need to track how the people appointed by us are doing,” Rajput told TOI on Thursday.