VIDEO | Airborne Dwayne Bravo pulls off electrifying low grab to leave bowler ecstatic
Today at 11:18 AM
At the age of 36, he might be old to compete with the others in the bowling and batting department but there’s no real competition for him in the field. Against the Tallawahs, Bravo threw himself to the ground to complete an electrifying low grab to send Rovman Powell packing.
Jamaica Tallawahs were already reduced to 10/2 in just the second over of the proceedings against the Trinbago Knight Riders. It was a combination of good bowling and absolute gobsmack fielding, with Ali Khan and Jayden Seales striking to send Chadwick Walton and Nicholas Kirton packing. A competition that never ceases to amaze one and all continued to provide moments of genius, this time thanks to Dwayne Bravo.
In the third over of the game, with the visitors already reduced to 10/2, the Tallawahs skipper mistimed a shot off USA’s Ali Khan’s bowling. Just when it looked like the ball was going to drop short of the fielder at mid-on, there came Dwayne Bravo flying in. Despite his athleticism, it was always going to be tough, given that the ball was dipping sharply in front of the all-rounder. At the age of 36, you would rule out the fielder from taking that catch but this is no other 36-year-old.
It was the flying Dwayne-Super-Bravo, the man who has made a living for himself with his fantastic fielding. The all-rounder leapt and during his motion airborne, Bravo pulled off an electrifying low grab to send chills to everyone’s spines, including Powell. It did leave the entire team ecstatic but how he managed to do it is all about the man himself. Bravo’s anticipation, timing alongside his athletic abilities are all unparalleled in world cricket.
Watch the amazing catch here:
DJ BRAVO takes the Googly Magic Moment of Game 6! What a catch! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #TKRvJT pic.twitter.com/VLuNmQkXmU— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 21, 2020
