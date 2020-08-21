VIDEO | Airborne Dwayne Bravo pulls off electrifying low grab to leave bowler ecstatic

In the third over of the game, with the visitors already reduced to 10/2, the Tallawahs skipper mistimed a shot off USA’s Ali Khan’s bowling. Just when it looked like the ball was going to drop short of the fielder at mid-on, there came Dwayne Bravo flying in. Despite his athleticism, it was always going to be tough, given that the ball was dipping sharply in front of the all-rounder. At the age of 36, you would rule out the fielder from taking that catch but this is no other 36-year-old.