Twitter reacts to 'poor man's Ravindra Jadeja' Fawad Alam trying to copy the Indian on the field
Yesterday at 10:58 PM
Fawad Alam made his Test debut for Pakistan in 2009, and scored a ton on debut - becoming the first Pakistan batsman to hit a ton on debut, away from home. After more than 10 years, Alam has returned to the Test side only to get trolled by the Twitterati after he was found guilty of copying Jadeja.
If looks could kill, we all are safe
I'm surely not the first to notice that Fawad Alam is the spitting image of Ravindra Jadeja... #ENGvPAK— Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) August 21, 2020
Fawad Alam a cheaper version of @SirRavindra 🤪.— Romy Malla (@malla_romy) August 21, 2020
As an all-rounder
As a bowler, Fawad Alam is "Gareeb desh ka Jadeja" #PAKvENG #PakvsEng— Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) August 21, 2020
Fawad Alam - ? poor man’s Ravindra Jadeja 😁 pic.twitter.com/CS7GOdOSg7— Arun Kaimal (@arunkaimal) August 21, 2020
Copy cat
Fawad Alam has the same hairdo and facial hair as Ravindra Jadeja and also bowls left-arm spin!#ENGvPAK— Cricketkeeda (@Cricketkeeda10) August 21, 2020
Fawad Alam with his twirled up moustache looks a lot like Ravindra Jadeja.— Karunakaran (@kskarun) August 21, 2020
He needs to play like Jadeja
Fawad Alam will win this match, because he looks like Sir Jadeja— The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) March 4, 2014
Moment of the day
Fawad Alam bhai bowling😍— Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) August 21, 2020
