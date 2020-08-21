 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'poor man's Ravindra Jadeja' Fawad Alam trying to copy the Indian on the field

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:58 PM

    Fawad Alam made his Test debut for Pakistan in 2009, and scored a ton on debut - becoming the first Pakistan batsman to hit a ton on debut, away from home. After more than 10 years, Alam has returned to the Test side only to get trolled by the Twitterati after he was found guilty of copying Jadeja.

