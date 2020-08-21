Twitter reacts to 'Mr. Perfect' Michael Gough getting yet another LBW decision right despite Sibley's shenanigans
Today at 7:24 PM
Don't challenge Michael Gough's decisions, unless you are 110% sure. Even ICC's official Twitter handle lauded the English umpire for his great piece of umpiring. Many people on Twitter, including Ravichandran Ashwin, lauded Gough for his exemplary umpiring skills, which was on point in Southampton.
Michael Gough is really an outstanding umpire
A great piece of umpiring 👏 #ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/jXbzOebf4W— ICC (@ICC) August 21, 2020
Terrific on-field decision by Michael Gough
Michael Gough!! 💯💯 #ENGvsPAK— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 21, 2020
This is incredible
Michael Gough is an incredibly good umpire. Since 2018, he is the only umpire with a correct rate of more than 90 percent on DRS calls in Tests. #EngvPak— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 21, 2020
Amazing work by Michael by Michael Gough, great umpiring
That was a super call #MichaelGough we have criticised umpires but that was a top decision. Imp wicket for Pakistan. Glad to see a full session of Test cricket.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 21, 2020
Michael Gough has to be the best umpire around.— Lewis Winter (@LewisAWinter) August 21, 2020
Can't agree more
Michael Gough seems to be one of the few umpires who knows what he's doing. Really impressed with him in all his tests so far this summer. #engpak— Aj D (@causing_panic) August 21, 2020
The most consistent English man in cricket... Michael Gough #ENGvPAK #bbccricket— Adam Leydon (@AdamLeydon) August 21, 2020
Absolutely
Michael Gough is an unsung hero in the feild of umpiring...the human Hawkeye! #ENGvPAK— Cricket Musings (@CricketMusings) August 21, 2020
The umpiring has been criticised this summer but Michael Gough has been very very good #ENGvPAK— Thomas Stirk (@TomStirk1992) August 21, 2020
