    Twitter reacts to 'Mr. Perfect' Michael Gough getting yet another LBW decision right despite Sibley's shenanigans

    Soumil Khare

    Today at 7:24 PM

    Don't challenge Michael Gough's decisions, unless you are 110% sure. Even ICC's official Twitter handle lauded the English umpire for his great piece of umpiring. Many people on Twitter, including Ravichandran Ashwin, lauded Gough for his exemplary umpiring skills, which was on point in Southampton.

    Michael Gough is really an outstanding umpire

    Terrific on-field decision by Michael Gough

    This is incredible

    Amazing work by Michael by Michael Gough, great umpiring

    Can't agree more

    Absolutely

