Reports | Lasith Malinga set to miss initial games of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

According to reports from ESPNCricinfo, the pacer’s father has been ill and might require surgery in the coming weeks. The pacer will spend time with his family, alongside practising, before heading to the Middle East to represent his franchise. Last year, the pacer was in the middle of things as he helped the franchise get to their fourth IPL title with a scintillating last-over finish. He’s played 122 games in the IPL, picking 170 wickets, at an average of 7.14.