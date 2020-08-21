Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates ‘inspirational’ Suresh Raina on wonderful career

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heartfelt letter to former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, thanking the 33-year-old for his contributions, congratulating the southpaw on a glorious career. The Prime Minister, in his letter, noted that Raina was too young and energetic to retire.

On August 15, 2020, minutes after veteran MS Dhoni shook world cricket by announcing his retirement, Chennai Super Kings stalwart Suresh Raina, too, decided to call time on his international career. While it was the timing of Dhoni’s decision that took people aback, in case of Raina, however, fans were left shell shocked, for the southpaw was just 33 and had also indicated in several lockdown-interviews that he was closely working on his fitness.

Ever since the announcement, tributes have been pouring in, celebrating the Uttar Pradesh star’s career, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after writing a heartfelt letter to MS Dhoni, also chipped in with some special words for Raina. The Prime Minister, first and foremost, noted that the southpaw was too young to be ‘retiring’ from international cricket.

"I do not want to use the word 'retirement' because you are way too young and energetic to 'retire’. You are padding up for the next innings of your life, after an extremely fruitful innings on the cricket field," the PM wrote in his letter to the 33-year-old Raina.

PM Modi, in his letter, then, remembered the early days of Raina’s career and lauded the exceptional cricketing ability of the energetic southpaw. The Prime Minister emphasized on how amazing a fielder Raina was and heaped praise on the 33-year-old for mastering the T20 format with ease.

“You have lived and breathed cricket. Your interest in the sport began early in life, in the by-lanes of Muradnagar and subsequently found feet in the playgrounds of Lucknow. There on, what an eventful journey it has been, culminating in the most important honour of representing India - a country you love deeply - in all three forms of the game.” He further appreciated the spectacular fielding of the all-rounder and his batting, particularly, in the shortest format of the game.

“Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded. Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved by your alertness on the field,” the letter read.

“As a batsman, you especially distinguished yourself across all mediums and particularly in the newest form of the game, the T-20 cricket. This is not an easy format. In tune with our times, it requires quick fixes in double-quick time. Again, your promptness and speed were assets for this form,” the letter further read.

The Prime Minister, in his letter, further spoke about Raina’s vital role in the 2011 World Cup triumph and attested that fans will miss getting a glimpse of the southpaw’s ‘elegant cover drives’.

“India can never forget your inspiring role during the 2011 World Cup, especially during the later matches. I saw you live in action at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, during the Quarter Final against Australia. Your anchoring innings had a big role to play in our team’s victory. I can confidently say that most fans will miss seeing your elegant cover drives, one which I was lucky to witness live that day.”

When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country's PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 21, 2020

PM Modi further then spoke about Raina’s values as both a cricket and a human and ended the letter with the words, “Thank you for doing whatever you can to make India a leader in sports and constantly inspiring young minds.”