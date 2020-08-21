Patriots next in line as Zouks target two on the trot in CPL 2020

Daren Sammy and co. will hope to make it two wins out of three when they take on the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League on Saturday, August 22. Their opponents, Patriots, are currently on a two-match losing streak and would also be hoping for a strong showing.

Head to Head:

St. Kits and Nevis Patriots - 5 and St Lucia Zouks - 3

The head-to-head record is narrowly tipped in favour of the Patriots, with games between these two CPL teams being washed out twice as well in the past. However, this time around the Zouks are the in-form side and start off as favourites against the Patriots.

The spoils were shared when the two sides met last season, with both teams winning once. For the Zouks, it was star pacer Kesrick Williams who did the damage last time around with three wickets, dismissing top order players like Laurie Evans and Fabian Allen. The 30-year-old already has three scalps to his name this season and will aim to add a few more to his list.

Watch out for:

Roston Chase continued his good form, this time with the ball as he picked up two wickets in his two overs against the Tridents while conceding just eight runs. Shining with the ball, bat and also on the field with some sharp close-in catching, Chase is bound to be the man to watch out for in the game against the Patriots.

Mohammad Nabi’s quick cameo with the bat helped ease the pressure for the Zouks in their previous game against the Tridents. Captain Sammy highlighted the importance of spin bowling in CPL 2020 in a recent interview, and Nabi’s precise off-breaks and lower order aggression will be integral for his team if they are to get consecutive wins.

Opponent corner

Captain RayadEmrit has been the pick of the bowlers for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, picking up five wickets so far. With his myriad variations and effective changes in pace, he has been difficult for decipher for opposition batsmen so far. On the batting front, the likes of Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis are yet to really make their mark on the competition, and would hope that the third game in CPL 2020 brings about a change in fortune.

Probable XI: Andre Fletcher, Rakheem Cornwall, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggelejin, Chemar Holder, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar

NOTE:The aforementioned line-up is an educated guess at best, and the final decision rests with the captain and the team management depending on various external factors.