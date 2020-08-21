Need to make sure we are all positive when IPL action starts, cautions Ajinkya Rahane

Ahead of the IPL season in the Middle East, Ajinkya Rahane has cautioned that they have to make sure that all the players are positive and ready for the tournament. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw also added that they would be looking to fulfil all the expectations from the franchise.

Delhi Capitals have been consistently on the wrong side of results, with the franchise’s best result coming in the 2008 edition when they reached the semi-finals. The franchise have been unable to reach the final, since the tournament’s inception in 2008. After their relative success, reaching the playoff stage in the 2019 edition, the franchise added a host of seasoned players, including Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin to their lineup.

Delhi’s new recruit, Rahane cautioned that all teams need to make sure that everyone involved in the setup should remain positive when IPL action starts in the Middle East. The former Royals opener also stated that the key for them would be to take it one step a time.

“So the time I've managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind. However, this IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time," he told ESPNCricinfo.

On the other hand, players like Prithvi Shaw would be playing for the first time in the hot and humid conditions in the UAE. The Indian opener stated that re-creating a fantastic team environment this year would be the main focus, with a chance to gel with the new set of players.

"We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year. We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season."