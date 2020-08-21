Australia’s Cameron White calls time on playing career

Australian cricketer Cameron White, who represented Australia in 142 international matches between 2005 and 2014, confirmed, on Friday, that he’s calling time on his playing career to pursue a future in coaching. White’s last appearance on the field came in the 2019/20 season of the BBL.

An Australian cricketing veteran of the highest order, Cameron White, on Friday, confirmed that he is calling time on his playing career to pursue a future as a coach. A hard-hitting batsman who instilled fear in the minds of bowlers through his monstrous power hitting, White made his international debut as a 21-year-old, before going on to play a total of 142 international games for Australia.

By late 2000s, the Victorian became a mainstay in the Australian limited-overs set-up and even made his Test debut against in 2008, in which he famously accounted for the scalp of Sachin Tendulkar as his maiden Test wicket. The 37-year-old was a part of the Australian squad that won the 2009 Champions Trophy, but his stocks fell post the 2011 World Cup, after which he featured in just 4 ODIs.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, the right-hander conceded that he felt that his time was up and revealed that he was ready to step into the world of coaching.

"I've definitely finished up playing, that's for sure," White told cricket.com.au.

"I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games I would have needed to play really well to get another deal.

"To be totally honest, I'm pretty content. I think my time is definitely up, I've had enough from a playing point of view and I'm ready to focus on coaching."

The announcement from White brings an end to a 20-year professional career, in which he played 177 first-class games and amassed over 10,000 runs. In the 2003/04 season, White became the youngest ever player to captain Victoria, at just the age of 20, and he even briefly captained the Deccan Chargers franchise in the 2012 IPL season. The Victorian, in fact, also briefly held the record for the ‘Highest individual T20 score’, after striking a bludgeoning 141* against Worcestershire in 2006, before seeing his record be broken by Brendon McCullum in 2008.