‘You’ve been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of New India’ - PM Modi to MS Dhoni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated MS Dhoni after his retirement, calling him the embodiment of the spirit of New India. Modi has also added that looking at MS Dhoni from the prism of statistics would be a severely wrong one, for he has achieved more than just runs, wins and records.

After a glorious 15 years of ups and downs in international cricket, India’s most successful captain MS Dhoni called time on his career on August 15, having represented India last in July 2019. From former cricketers to film actors, from politicians to corporates, everyone paid tributes to the man and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a letter to the former Indian skipper, calling him the icon of New India.

“On 15th August, in your trademark unassuming style you shared a short video that was enough to become a long and passionate discussion point for the entire nation. 130 crore Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half,” Modi wrote in the letter, which Dhoni posted on his Twitter handle.

“One way to look at your cricketing career is through the prism of statistics. You have been one of the most successful captains, instrumental in taking India to the top of the world charts. Your name will go down in history as being one of the world’s batting greats, among the greatest cricketing captains and certainly one of the best wicket keepers the game has seen. Your dependability in tough situations and your style of finishing matches, particularly the 2011 World Cup Final, will forever be etched in the public memory for generations.”

“But, the name Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his career statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you as just a sports person would be injustice. The correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon!”

Modi, whose association with cricket goes a long back since he was the head of Gujarat Cricket Association, also added that Dhoni’s rise gave hope to many kids from non-creamy layer and made them realise that it distinguished themselves at the highest levels.

“Rising from humble beginnings in a small town, you burst onto the national scene, made a name for yourself and most importantly made India proud. Your rise and conduct thereafter give strength and inspiration to crores of youngsters who like you have not been to cushy schools or colleges, neither do they belong to illustrious families but they have the talent to distinguish themselves at the highest levels. You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of New India, where family name does not make young people’s destiny but they make their own names and their own destinies. Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed - this is the spirit that you have exuded and inspired many youngsters with."

“Many of your memorable on-field moments exemplify a particular generation of Indians. This generation of Indians does not hesitate to take risks and back each other’s abilities in even the toughest situations - seen in the way you took risks many a time in backing little known youngsters to deliver in high pressure situations. The 2007 T-20 World Cup Finals is a perfect example of this spirit. This generation of Indians does not lose their nerve in decisive situations; we saw that in many of your innings and games.”

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020