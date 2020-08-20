VIDEO | 'Masked' Keemo Paul pulls out ‘social distancing’ celebration against Patriots

Against a star-studded St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batting attack, there was a hell lot of work to be done from Chris Green and co with the ball. After succumbing to the early carnage from the Australian opener Chris Lynn, who scored a 14-ball 16, the Guyana Amazon Warriors made a startling comeback, with Imran Tahir accounting for the Australian.

When Chris Green sent the left-handed Lewis packing via a brilliance behind the stumps from Nicholas Pooran, the pressure was on the batting side. However, with Ben Dunk and Dinesh Ramdin to follow, it looked like the two veterans would bail the team out of rough waters. However, up against them was a reincarnated Keemo Paul, who was up for the task of sending the Patriots in deep trouble.

When Nick Kelly hit it straight to the backward point fielder Shimron Hetmyer, things started getting carnivalesque in Tarouba. The all-rounder jogged off before pulling out his COVID-19 black cotton mask. If you think that was it all, no, the all-rounder went on to wear the mask and ordered everyone around him to move away for social distancing in an orchestrated manner. Of course, after that, he went on to carry on his celebration with high-fives.