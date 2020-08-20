Usman Khawaja needs to oust one of Warner, Finch or Smith for Australian recall, admits Justin Langer

After being dropped out from the ODI squad following the World Cup display, Justin Langer has admitted that Usman Khawaja needs to oust one of the top-order batsmen to earn a recall. He also cited that Glenn Maxwell’s bowling ability has helped him get an edge over D’Arcy Short in the squad.

Since the final group game against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup, Khawaja has been frozen out of the Australian squad. Despite being Australia’s highest run-scorer in 2019, where he scored 1085 runs, at an average of 49.31, the left-hander was left-out of the limited-overs squad post the World Cup season.

In his absence, the management opted to debut Marnus Labuschagne at No.4, with relative success as the right-hander scored a hundred in just his first seven games, against South Africa in Potchefstroom. The right-hander also has cemented his place the top four, leaving Khawaja out of the squad. Following that, Australia’s coach Justin Langer has admitted that Khawaja needs to oust and outperform one of Warner, Finch or Smith to gain a recall in the Australian setup.

"The way we are going to set up our game plan at the moment is Uzzie is competing with David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith at the top of the order. And at the moment our view is that those guys are getting the nod ahead of him... and that's why he missed out.," Langer told reporters.

For the England tour, the management also brought back Glenn Maxwell to replace D’Arcy Short in the setup. Langer pointed out that Maxwell’s bowling ability has earned him a place over the left-handed all-rounder.

"Maxwell has taken D'Arcy's spot mainly because we feel more confident getting overs out of Maxwell at the moment than we do out of Shorty in the middle overs. But it just goes to show what depth we've got when we're leaving Usman, D'Arcy and guys like Travis Head at home,” he added.

England and Australia are set to face each other in three T20Is and three ODI, starting next month in a bio-secure environment.