Two South African players test positive for Coronavirus ahead of Skukuza culture camp

Cricket South Africa confirmed that two South African players have tested positive for Coronavirus and have been put in isolation as per protocols. The Cricket South Africa culture camp will start from August 18-22 to educate the players about the deep-rooted racist culture in their cricket past.

In the wake of Black Lives Matter movement and the subsequent revelation of the racist undertones in the past few months, Cricket South Africa have been at the forefront of many controversies with former players revealing dark secrets. It has put the CSA and its director Graeme Smith in a rather uncomfortable atmosphere which needed a change in culture at the behest and to address the issues, the board decided to organise a culture camp in Skukuza.

However, after the mandatory round of testing, it emerged that a couple of players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while adding players were asymptomatic and are in isolation as per protocols.

"While both players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will continue to regularly follow up with them to ensure their health and well-being. There were no replacements made for the two players who tested positive. All those unable to attend the camp will join the proceedings virtually. The testing is in line with fulfilling the organization's obligation and commitment to control the spread of the virus,” CSA said in a release.

As per the released list, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, David Miller, Dean Elgar, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, Kagiso Rabada, Keegan Petersen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verryenne, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Pieter Malan, Pite Van Biljon, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Rudi Second, Senuran Muthusamy, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Temba Bavuma, and Zubayr Hamza will attend the camp.

The camp will go on from August 18-22 in order to educate the players as cricket in South Africa grapples with race issues.