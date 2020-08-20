Twitter reacts to classy Rashid Khan’s ‘effortless’ lift to send first ball for big six

Yesterday at 7:43 PM
There are all-rounders, there are powerful ones in the world and then there is Rashid Khan, who can do it all, bat, bowl and be effective in the field. In the clash against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the all-rounder casually flicked the first ball he faced straight outside the rope.
This is just UNBELIEVABLE....
😂😂😂😂😂 what the ! @rashidkhan_19 half a helicopter 🚁 😆 https://t.co/oPWC0Tk25O— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) August 19, 2020
Innovative...
😂😂agreed with you that's new shot name from now half helicopter shot or half helicopter flick— Mujtaba khan (@AhmeadMujtaba) August 20, 2020
OMG! First ball and this shot came up..❣️
BTW this is the first ball he faced :D... Right into it :claps:— Rajat Jain (@rajatjain2590) August 19, 2020
Hahaha!.. Yeahhh!! You got it.. That's just a 'HELI' from the Helicopter. 😂😂
Just a heli that one.— Sahil Panse (@sahil0909) August 19, 2020
Even more.. RASHOT KHAN 👌
That’s called Rash shot👌❣️— Zabi_Dawlatzai🇦🇫 (@ZAbii04) August 19, 2020
Probably one among...
Helicopter Lite🤔— Mohammad Farhan (@farhan_yaqub) August 19, 2020
Truly INSANE.
That’s insane— Andrew (@Cowen515) August 19, 2020
Brilliant— saidibrahim (@saidibrahimbach) August 19, 2020
Hahaha! May be..
I think he wanna dedicate that shot to msd😜— नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) August 19, 2020
LOL.. Looks exatcly to me 😜
Fuel ran out— Vaibhav (@akhand_vella) August 19, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.