Restrata beats Tata to secure IPL Biobubble deal

UK-based safety and security operating company Restrata, which recently worked with ECB in creating their bio-bubble, has teamed up with BCCI to create the biosecure bubble for IPL 2020. Restrata had worked with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the London Games in 2012.

The UK-based company specialises in "covering last-mile safety, security and mobility operations" and their reputation is such that ECB trusted them with the bio-bubble to save their million-dollar broadcast rights with Sky Sports and BBC. Restrata had worked with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the London Games in 2012 as well, establishing deep credibility that has given them brownie points in the market, which helped them pip Tata to the post in terms of creating the safety standards.

As per a report in TOI, Tata quoted almost double of what Restrata has asked for and had submitted a detailed presentation to the BCCI as well. The report stated that a leading IPL franchise owner had referred the Tatas to the BCCI, but Restrata bagged the deal thanks to their cost-effective deal and recent experience with the ECB.

"What worked in favour of Restrata was that it is more cost-effective than what the Tatas are offering, had past and recent expertise in handling global sports events, and has had a recent first-hand experience with cricket too".

"References are okay, but you've got to understand that this is a sporting event and past experiences are going to matter. In Restrata's case, the company had the first-hand experience in managing around 500 people who would be present at Southampton's Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford including players, coaches, production media, stadium staff, match-officials and no spectators, of course," those tracking developments said, reported TOI.

In their proposal, Restrata has offered to introduce track and trace technology which will be tracking people working in specific zones to ensure all health compliances and the mandatory social distancing are maintained.

"A ring in the finger or a bracelet or a chip in the accreditation card will carry a GPS device to provide the IPL authorities and franchises accurate, real-time capability to track and trace individuals at all times or any suspected outbreaks of Covid-19 across venues, team hotels, practise facilities etc.," say those in the know.