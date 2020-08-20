Reports | Harbhajan Singh to join CSK squad after two weeks due to mother’s illness

Today at 10:17 AM
While the Chennai Super Kings squad will travel UAE on Friday for the Indian Premier League season, Harbhajan Singh is expected to join the squad later due to his mother’s illness. The 40-year-old had already skipped the five-day camp in Chennai along with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.
Upon MS Dhoni’s insistence, Chennai Super Kings organised a five-day training camp in Chennai, which will be concluded on Thursday, before the entire squad could fly out to Dubai on Friday. However, as per a TOI report, Harbhajan Singh won’t tour with the rest of the touring party as he decided to stay with her mother who is nursing an illness. It is likely that the off-spinner will join the squad in two weeks of time.
Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are the two other players who missed the camp but Jadeja is expected to arrive in the city on Thursday. Thakur has already joined the squad and will board the same flight to Dubai on Friday. For the camp, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had prepared two pitches - red-soil and clay - for the team and Dhoni was extremely pleased with the wickets in the five-day camp.
"The red soil is a typical Chepauk wicket which has a bit of turn while the clay wicket is a little greenish suited for pacers. Dhoni was really impressed with the wickets," a source told TOI.
The report also added that all the CSK players have tested negative for the Covid-19 tests conducted on Tuesday and a second round of tests would be held before the squad's departure.
