IPL 2020 | RCB’s problem has always been its death-bowling, admits Yuzvendra Chahal

One of the vital cogs of RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal has cited death bowling as the team's weakness, with the exception of 2015 when they had Mitchell Starc in the attack. However, ahead of this season, the leg-spinner believes that they have enough bowling options to tackle that problem.

Being hailed as one of the heaviest batting units in the league’s history, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been unable to convert their starts into a tournament win. Thus far in the competition, the franchise has nade it all the way to the last gane if the tournament thrice but have always come up short.

One of the franchise’s crucial components in the last few years, Yuzvendra Chahal has admitted that the team always suffers due to its death-bowling. He also opened up that the team has lost at least 30% of their matches in the last five seasons due to poor bowling. Despite bolstering the attack with names like Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Dale Steyn, the franchise was unable to overcome a poor start last season, finishing as the wooden spoon winners, with just 11 points under their name.

“I have played for RCB for 6 years, the problem has always been, other than the one year when we had Starc, our death-over bowling. Because we keep a tight leash till the 16th or 17th over, but I feel we have lost at least 30% of the matches due to the last 3 overs,” Chahal told Aakash Chopra on a Facebook video on the latter’s page, reported Hindustan Times.

With the addition of Chris Morris and the permanent signing of the South African pacer Steyn, who last time came in as a replacement, Chahal believes that the franchise has the armoury to not commit the same mistake this time around.

“But this year I am feeling for the first time that we have a lot of options at the death. Saini has got matured, Steyn Sir is there, Morris has come and then we have Umesh bhaiya. So currently we have a lot of options compared to other years. Because earlier after 16 overs, I used to bowl the 17th over if required else we had only two bowlers to bowl the last 4 overs,” he added.

”But now we have 3-4 options to bowl the last 4 overs. So this thing that we were missing earlier, we have covered now,” Chahal further concluded.

The IPL is set to start on September 19, with Royal Challengers Bangalore one of the favourites to break the shackles this season, with heavy reinforcements in the form of Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.