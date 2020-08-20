IPL 2020 | Emirates Cricket Board working closely with government to ensure spectators, reveals Mubashshir Usmani

ECB’s general secretary, Mubashshir Usmani has affirmed that the board is working closely with the local government over allowing spectators in the three venues for witnessing IPL action. He also added that the next step for them would be to discuss the requirements with BCCI before IPL’s start.

COVID-19 has prevented spectators from any of the cricketing events thus far, with all international games being played behind closed doors. However, the IPL under the watchful eye of Emirates Cricket Board is on the verge of becoming the first mega-event which would accommodate fans, starting September 19 with the final of the event on November 10.

Confirming the same, ECB’s general secretary, Mubashshir Usmani affirmed that the cricketing board is working closely with their government to ensure that spectators would be allowed to witness the IPL action.

"As hosts, Emirates Cricket Board will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols need to be followed, this includes fan attendance," ECB general secretary Mubashshir Usmani said by email, reported TOI.

On top of that, post the relative success in the 2014 edition of the same competition, he added that the cricketing board would then take up the matter with the BCCI to assess spectator requirements. Usmani also stated that the entire hosting team is well aware of all the requirements needed to host the IPL smoothly.

"We will then discuss with the BCCI (Indian board) to assess their spectator requirements. We want our Asian Diaspora, as well as the other expat and Emirati sports-loving fans to be able to watch the action from the stands."

"Having hosted the 2014 IPL our team is well aware of the requirements to deliver on a successful event. We have a very capable team who has an exceptionally strong cricket-administration pedigree... We are very confident in delivering a successful tournament."