England and Australian players won’t miss part of the IPL 2020 unless they breach safety protocols, reveals Sanjeev Churiwala

RCB’s chairman Sanjeev Churiwala has confirmed that English and Australian players won’t miss the initial phase of the tournament if they satisfy the stringent requirements of safety protocol. He also confirmed that the South African contingent would arrive in UAE by August 22 for the tournament.

As many as 29 players across eight franchises were set to miss the first week of IPL action, owing to the international series between England and Australia. With the stringent safety protocols in the Middle East, both sets of players would only arrive in the country a week before the tournament kicks-off.

However, RCB’s chairman Sanjeev Churiwala gave a timely update on the situation and admitted that the players won’t miss part of the IPL until they breach any kind of medical and safety protocol. He also clearly stated that if the players satisfy certain stringent conditions, they would be available to play for their respective teams starting from the very first week of the tournament.

"What the SOPs say very clearly [is] that they can participate without quarantine, provided they satisfy certain very stringent conditions. And they're very, very stringent. Very clearly after the players have played the [international] series, they have to continue to be in the biosecure bubble. Right from the biosecure bubble, they have to go straight to the charter flight without getting into the extensive migration procedures, and without getting in touch with the general public," said Churiwala, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Elsewise, Sanjeev added that the players would have to undergo three rounds of COVID-19 tests before taking part in the tournament. Additionally, under no circumstances will the BCCI or the franchise, according to Sanjeev would compromise on the safety procedures.

"Given that they [the group from the England-Australia series] is already serving a bio-bubble requirement, it will be an extended bio-bubble for them as and when they land. Under no circumstances are BCCI or franchise owners saying we will compromise on the procedures. I am very clear," he added.

"All these players will be travelling by exclusive charter flights. They will undergo tests before arrival and if everything is [fine], they'll be fit to play the game. If not, of course, they will have to quarantine and have to undergo three rounds of tests before participating."