CPL 2020 | Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Statistical Preview

While both the teams have won their opening games this season, Trinbago Knight Riders would go into this game as the favourites, with them knowing the conditions at the venue in the back of their mind. However, there could be a few tempers that could flare, as the tournament is starting to heat up.

Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders - W L L L W

After a poor finish to last season, the Trinbago Knight Riders have returned to a form that they have been known for the longest years in the competition. In the rain-affected opening match, the Knight Riders made light work of chasing 145 in 17 overs, with Sunil Narine scoring a match-winning 50 off just 28 deliveries, with two boundaries and four sixes. However, the Tallawahs will offer a different competition to the hosts, after they got themselves to a five-wicket victory in the first game.

Jamaica Tallawahs - W L L W L

Both teams have three losses in their last five games but this season, both of them have started with a bang with a win against their names. While Knight Riders edged on the back of Narine’s fabulous knock, the Tallawahs got home, thanks to their foreign recruits - Asif Ali and Glenn Philips, who scored 91 runs in between them to take them home against the Zouks. In the bowling department, they would be confident of their two spinners - Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb ur Rahman to come good on Friday.

Key Batsmen

Jamaica Tallawahs - Glenn Phillips

Having Andre Russell in the team is pretty cool but the Kiwi man at the top of the order, Glenn Phillips is certainly a batsman to look out for on Friday against the Knight Riders. An exceptional record at the top of the order for the franchise, Philips scored a 44 off 29 deliveries in the very first game of the campaign to set the ball rolling for the Tallawahs. Against Knight Riders’ uncanny bowling option, the right-handed batsman would have to play his natural shots to come out on top. He was also the leading run-scorer for the franchise and in the league, having scored above 300 runs, so it would be safe as a bank to trust the right-hander on Friday.

Trinbago Knight Riders - Colin Munro

Despite the fact that the left-handed batsman has been demoted to a No.3 position, his hitting form suggests that he could take the cake on Friday against the Tallawahs. The southpaw has an exceptional record in the country, having scored 231 runs in the last season of the competition. His 231 runs have come at an average of 33, at a strike rate of 127.6, with one fifty and a thirty against his name. Last time around, it was the Windies all-rounder Sunil Narine, who scored a match-winning fifty but the onus would now be on the Kiwi batsman, who could only score 17 off 7 to walk the talk on Friday.

Key Bowlers

Jamaica Tallawahs - Mujeeb ur Rahman

Despite having played only his first game in the tournament, his impact has been spontaneous, with two wickets in his very first outing as a Tallawahs player. His uncanny action alongside his wicket-taking abilities might set him apart from the other bowlers in the team. Against a team which plays spin well, he might be the temptation which can create a huge impression on the Trinbago team. In his 112 match T20 career, the off-spinner has already accounted for 117 wickets, which would only increase against Dwayne Bravo and co.

Trinbago Knight Riders - Sunil Narine

No one understands the conditions better than he does, no one can puzzle any team as much as he does, that’s the power of Sunil Narine. Against a team that has struggled against spin in the past, the Tallawahs, Narine could bring in loads of varieties that could bring about a downfall. Last season he could only pick seven wickets in the competition but this season he has already turned a new page, with two in the very first game, as he looks to increase it on Friday.

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Tion Webster, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Darren Bravo, Pravin Tambe, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein

Predicted XIs

JT: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Oshane Thomas

TKR: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 21, 3:00 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code