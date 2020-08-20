CPL 2020 | St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents - Statistical Preview

Two teams with contrasting fortunes will lock horns at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad today, with Zouks looking forward to securing their first win of the tournament. Defending champions Barbados Tridents will be eager to continue the same result they secured against St Kitts on Tuesday.

Form Guide

St Lucia Zouks - W L W L L

St Lucia Zouks, on paper, is one of the weakest teams in the league, filled with promising youngsters who have failed to deliver on the big stage. That came to the fore in their encounter against Jamaica Tallawahs, in which despite having a grip in the game, they eventually fell short by five wickets. That is something Darren Sammy-led side should be careful about come Thursday encounter.

Barbados Tridents - W L W W W

Defending champions Barbados Tridents are definitely one team to beat this season, with stars galore. The likes of Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, and Mitchell Santner makes it tough in its own way and that was proven from their encounter against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. It is no surprise that they have four wins in their last five games but the fact that their first win was a scratchy one, they will be eager to pounce on the opportunity and do the right thing on Thursday.

Key Batsmen

St Lucia Zouks - Roston Chase

A star for Windies in the red-ball format, Roston Chase is the most reliable batsman in the Zouks’ line-up and he showed that facet of his batting in the Jamaica encounter. Scoring 52 runs, Chase set up the base after a rather underwhelming start. With Andre Fletcher and Najibullah Zadran to support him, it is fair to bet on Chase for a classic turn around.

Barbados Tridents - Jason Holder

Not only because he was the highest run-scorer for the side in the campaign opener, but the assurance that Holder exudes with a bat in his hand is enough to tell you why Barbados Tridents should rely on him more. He liberates with the ball in hand but the fact that he can hit a long ball, his 38 off 22 balls in the last game is the example, can be the differentiator eventually.

Key Bowlers

St Lucia Zouks - Obed McCoy

Yes, Kesrick Willaims has taken two wickets in the last encounter and was the best bowler for the side in the second spell, but there is a reason to back Obed McCoy. In his quota of overs, he conceded just 28 runs but when it comes to Tridents, he has a special affinity to perform against Holder who he dismissed twice in the past, giving away just 10 runs.

Barbados Tridents - Rashid Khan

Can it be anyone other than Rashid Khan? Well, seriously! Since 2019, Rashid has picked as many as 84 wickets at a strike rate of 19.1 and also slammed a crucial 26 runs down the order. Rashid has been absolute for any team having his services and don’t be surprised if he lets you have a big one.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 20, 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code