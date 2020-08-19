VIDEO | Watchful Rashid Khan outsprints Evin Lewis in ‘Bolt’ fashion to complete a run-out

With the beginning of the Caribbean Premier League , there is the element of a returning ‘carnival’ feel attached to the tournament. After Trinago Knight Riders edged past Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets, the attention turned towards Barbados Trident and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to follow up with a cracker. Barbados Tridents were sent to bat first on the night, with skipper Jason Holder and Rashid Khan’s cameo propelling them to a total of 153 but the entertainment was not yet done.

The Afghan all-rounder, who swat-batted a six over the square-leg boundary was yet to bowl, with his uncanny action already a blockbuster hit in the country. With Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis opening the batting, the total looked very meagre as they itched their hands in excitement. However, after Kiwi spinner, Mitchell Santner sent Lynn back to the hut, the Afghan spinner decided to join in the party.

The leg-spinner was slapped straight down the ground by Joshua Silva, with the stumps at the non-striker’s end taking a beating. However, the Windies southpaw Lewis smelled an opportunity to sneak a quick single as he sprinted off from the non-strikers. As it turned out, the young leggie was ready to pounce upon the opportunity, outsprinting the opener in a fashion Usain Bolt would have been proud. After the chaotic set of proceedings, the opener was back to the hut as Barbados Tridents left the Patriots with a huge task, as the visitors succumbed to a six-run defeat.