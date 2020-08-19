Reports | Jaydev Unadkat set to lead Rajasthan Royals in absence of Steve Smith for IPL 2020’s initial phase

Australia’s limited-overs series against England is set to conclude just days before the start of the 2020 edition of the IPL. Given that the UAE have strict medical protocols in place, the Australian and English players are set to miss the initial phase of the tournament, owing to their mandatory quarantine period upon touchdown in the country.

With that, Australia’s Steve Smith will be one of the big names that would miss out from the initial phase of IPL action, with the Australian top-order batsman skippering the Rajasthan Royals . In his absence, the franchise has reportedly turned their attention towards the Saurashtra skipper Unadkat to lead the side in the first phase of the tournament.

It would be the franchise’s third skipper in as many years, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the side last time around. Following Rahane’s move to Delhi Capitals, the franchise have gone back to the Australian Smith for leading the side in this year’s edition. Given that the New South Wales batsman is set to miss out from the first week of IPL action, the franchise have wisely handed the reins over to one of their trusted bowlers, Unadkat.