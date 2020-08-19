Reports | BCCI to consider hosting farewell match for MS Dhoni post IPL 2020

The BCCI are reportedly open to hosting a farewell match for MS Dhoni post the conclusion of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, in which the veteran wicket-keeper will represent the CSK franchise. Meanwhile, CAC member Madan Lal also hoped for BCCI to arrange a farewell match for Dhoni.

In what has come as exciting news for fans and admirers of Mahendra Singh Dhoni across the world, a BCCI official has hinted that the board will consider arranging a farewell match back home for the veteran. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier requested the BCCI to arrange a farewell match for the Ranchi-born superstar and now, four days post-Dhoni’s retirement, a BCCI official has said that the board will talk to the veteran during IPL 2020 and get his opinion on the matter. The official also added that regardless of Dhoni’s consent, the board would consider giving the former skipper a grand felicitation ceremony back in India.

"There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it," a BCCI official told IANS.

“Surely we will speak to him during the IPL and that would be the right place to get his opinion about a match or series. Well, there will be a proper felicitation ceremony for him no matter if he agrees on it or not. That will be our honour to felicitate him."

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, who is now a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), also said that Dhoni deserves a farewell match for the sheer contribution he’s made to the nation across the past 15 years. Lal feels that Dhoni can’t be allowed to step away ‘just like that’.

"I would be really happy if the BCCI hosts a match for Dhoni. He is a legendary player and you can't let him go just like that. His fans would want to see him again in action," Lal told IANS.

"IPL is happening in the UAE and everybody will be glued to their screens to watch him play. But the board can host a series in India too, so that people can see him live in the stadium (obviously after this pandemic gets over).”

A few days ago, former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla squashed the idea of BCCI potentially hosting a farewell match for Dhoni, but the board seems to now be leaning towards giving the veteran a much grander send-off.