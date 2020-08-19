MCA member keen to give Dhoni permanent ‘seat’ at the Wankhede Stadium

It is not often that one shot defines the entire cricketing legacy of a nation, but MS Dhoni’s six off Nuwan Kulasekara in the 2011 World Cup Final managed to do so. Dhoni’s straight six over long-on in the 49th over, delivered India their first World Cup title in 28 years and transformed the face of cricket in the country. Such was the impact of that one hit that it is now widely regarded as the single biggest and greatest sporting moment in the country’s history.