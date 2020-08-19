IPL 2020 | IPL is going to be one hell of a party in UAE, affirms Ravi Shastri

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament in the Middle East, Ravi Shastri has affirmed that the premier T20 competition is going to be one hell of a party. The Indian coach also stated that there is going to be familiar much-needed chaos back in all our lives when IPL starts in September.

Since its inception in 2008, IPL has grown and outgrown some of the T20 competitions from around the world, becoming the best league across the world. In India, it has also become synonymous with summer, given that the competition is usually hosted during the months of April and May. However, owing to COVID-19, IPL was postponed from March to September, from India to the United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Indian coach Ravi Shastri opined that the two-month-long tournament is going to be one hell of a party in the Middle East. The former Indian all-rounder also expressed his delight over the tournament being played in the UAE, after it played a good host to the league in 2014.

“So I think, it’s going to be one hell of a party and I am so happy that it’s gone to the UAE, because they put up such a good show last time around. They know now what to expect when we come with the IPL and the eight teams and I think it’s (IPL) going to be a runaway success – Covid or no Covid,” Shastri said during webinar ‘Arabian Sea Dialogue’ organised by the Observer Research Foundation, reported Hindustan Times.

The 58-year-old from Mumbai also added that there would be familiar chaos returning to the fore, once IPL starts in September. He also appreciated the gesture from the Indian government to take cricket to the UAE, with the widespread virus affecting the country.

“It is a great gesture by Indian government to take cricket to the UAE and the UAE government in responding (to it). I remember, in 2014, when the IPL came there (to the UAE), his Excellency did not leave one stone unturned and ensured that it was a top-class IPL and the public responded brilliantly,” Shastri said.

“You know with this COVID thing happening, once this IPL starts in the UAE, you will see that chaos back again, which is much needed,” he concluded.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin on September 19, with the final being played on November 10, across three venues over the period of 51 days.