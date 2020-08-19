IPL 2020 | Delhi promised me during trials that they’ll pick me in auction, reveals Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, who was purchased by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2018 season for his base price of 20 lakh, has revealed that the franchise had promised to bid for him after being impressed by him during trials. Lamichhane also added that he dreams of playing Test cricket for Nepal.

On January 28, 2018, a then 17-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane made history by becoming the first-ever Nepal player to be purchased by an IPL franchise in the auction. Lamichchane, who by 16 was making inroads in associate cricket representing Nepal, had created quite a buzz prior to the IPL 2018 auction and his exceptional performances were duly rewarded in the form of him getting an IPL contract when Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) purchased him in the auction for a sum of Rs 20 Lakh.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the 20-year-old revealed that it was a flawless display during a trial session that impressed Delhi, who promised the youngster that they’ll bid for him in the auction.

“They asked me to come for trials and then they told me, 'can you please bowl a few balls for us and then we'll see and then if you're good enough, then we'll try to bid on you'. So I went to Delhi, and then they asked me to bowl a few balls and every ball I bowled was on the right spot,” Lamichhane told Telegraph.

The franchise then, as revealed by Lamichhane to Telegraph, told the youngster, “Don't worry, we'll be there for you.”

Lamichhane, who despite being 20 is already a T20 veteran having played also in BBL, CPL and BPL, revealed that getting picked in the IPL was a ground-breaking moment for Nepal, for the simple fact that it gave hope to youngsters in the country that no mountain was unconquerable.

“Before, I don't know whether they seriously used to dream about playing in any of the franchise leagues. They can see the way is there now, we can represent ourselves in any franchise leagues.

“Once I played IPL for the first time, everybody in Nepal had the dream. Like if Sandeep can do it, we can do it as well - that was a change I saw then in everybody. That's the biggest motivation - when people get inspired.”

Nepal has made rapid strides in international cricket over the years and the country played its first official ODI - after getting ODI status - in 2018 versus the Netherlands. Lamichhane, however, has bigger ambitions and wants to see his country play Test cricket in the future. And, according to him, that is a dream which is well within reach due to the talent, passion and sincerity of the current crop of players.

“It would be beautiful to play Test cricket for Nepal. It’s gonna give me immense pleasure and we all have been working hard for that. It will take a bit of time. But trust me, the amount of hard work all the players have been putting in on the field is amazing to see.

“The players have actually got good potential, good temperament and skills, everything is so good about the players. The only thing we are lacking is exposures and experience and the cricket knowledge. So, I personally believe, and I have all the trust in all the players of Nepal, that one day we are going to achieve all the things we are looking for.”

Lamichhane, who will represent Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing edition of CPL, was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction and thus will turn up for the Shreyas Iyer-led side in the forthcoming edition of the tournament that will be held in UAE.