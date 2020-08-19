ENG vs PAK | Willey, Malan return for Pakistan T20Is, James Vince dropped

After an error-prone ODI series from James Vince, the Hampshire batsman has been dropped from England’s 15-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. On the other hand, David Willey and Dawid Malan have returned to the T20 setup, after their impressive displays in the format.

With the Test specialists still missing out from limited-overs action, England’s selector Ed Smith announced their 14-member squad for the T20I series against Pakistan, starting August 28. While Eoin Morgan continues to lead the side, with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy at the top of the order, the English management have shuffled up the middle order with Hampshire’s James Vince getting the drop.

The right-hander, who failed in all the three ODIs against Ireland earlier in the summer is replaced by the left-handed Dawid Malan, who has an excellent record in the format. On top of that, the southpaw also has an added advantage of having faced the Pakistani pacers in the PSL during his stint with Islamabad United earlier in the year.

Elsewhere, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan and Lewis Gregory returned back to the setup for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. However, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley and Pat Brown have all been restricted to appearances from the bench.

"In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad. (The IT20s begin three days after the scheduled last day of the final Test). We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date," said Ed Smith, reported Cricbuzz.

England’s T20I squad against Pakistan: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.