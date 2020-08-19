CPL 2020 | Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks - Statistical Preview

After two crunching contests on Tuesday, Wednesday - a new day - brings us an evenly matched contest between the Jamaica Tallawahs and the St Lucia Zouks. Only one could walk away with a win, but what do the statistics say? Who has the edge over the other before their Wednesday clash?

Form Guide

Jamaica Tallawahs - L L W L L

The Tallawahs would want to put their off-field trouble past them with a win over the St Lucia Zouks but history hasn’t been quite favourable to them. In their last five games from last season, of course, the Tallawahs have just won once, that too in close quarters against the Barbados Tridents by five runs. When these two sides met for the last time, it was the Zouks who walked away with a win, with Rahkeem Cornwall putting on a show as an opener, scoring 51 off just 25 balls. However, it is a new season, new team, with hopes higher than ever before for the Jamaican outfits. Nevertheless, they are being deemed as outright favorites to walk away with the W.

St Lucia Zouks - L W L W NR

Key Batsmen

Jamaica Tallawahs - Andre Russell

Let’s put up facts straight up - Russell’s T20 form is the best, next to none in the past two years. The all-rounder has gone from another Windies all-rounder to genuinely becoming one of the best all-rounders from around the world in the shortest format. A format right next to his ally, Russell has an even bigger point to prove after the public outcry ahead of this season. Last season, owing to injuries, Russell could only play five games, where he scored 99, at an average of 24.75 while striking it at 180. Nevertheless, he would be a front-runner to wreak havoc on Wednesday.

St Lucia Zouks - Rahkeem Cornwall

For all the international cricket fans, Cornwall’s name as the top batsmen would come as a surprise but for the ones who watched him closely last season, it is the least that he could do. The tall all-rounder showcased a brilliant version of his batting self, opening the innings for the Zouks, scoring 254 runs at an average of 25.4, with two fifties under his name. Being a spinner himself, Cornwall would be given an added responsibility of playing out the Nepali spinner Sandeep Lamichhane alongside the Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. Rest assured that he would be back in such form, after his disappointing performance at Old Trafford earlier in the international scene.

Key Bowlers

Jamaica Tallawahs - Sandeep Lamichhane

The Nepalese spinner has been a real T20 sensation, with performance all around the world. In the CPL, his performance was no different, as he turned out for Barbados Trident last season in sublime form. This season, however, he could be even more devastating - new franchise, with him being paired alongside Mujeeb ur Rahman, in what could be called a spinner’s paradise. In a format that has been dominated by spinners, his prowess would be crucial to Jamaica’s hopes against the Zouks.

St Lucia Zouks - Kesrick Williams

He would definitely want to turn a new page this time around in the CPL, with his wicket-taking ability. Pun aside, the pacer has been one of the strongest points in this Zouks bowling attack, which otherwise consists of the all-rounder Darren Sammy, Mohammad Nabi and spinners Roston Chase, Zahir Khan and Cornwall himself. Against the Tallawahs top-order, Williams pace alongside his variations would be key to Zouks chances of turning their fortune upside-down. He picked 12 wickets, thus it's not surprising why he's being backed by many to excel in the very first game this season.

While both sides have been filled with amazing power-hitters, the run-scoring will be difficult this time around. At this venue, in the first two games this season, totals have been largely restricted to below 302.5 and the same can be expected this time around, in conditions that are deteriorating for the batsmen and becoming more spinner-friendly.

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder

Predicted XIs

JT: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Oshane Thomas

SLZ: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rakheem Cornwall, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggelejin, Chemar Holder, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 19, 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code