CPL 2020 | Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Statistical Preview

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the fourth match of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday. This encounter will be crucial for both the Warriors and the Patriots, who lost their respective first matches of the tournament on Tuesday.

Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors - L L W W W

Finalists of the 2019 edition, Guyana Amazon Warriors’ campaign got off to a rather disappointing start on Tuesday, as the five-time finalists slumped to a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders in a rain-reduced contest. It was their batsmen who let the team down, as despite the bowlers’ best efforts, a target of 145 on a small ground became impossible to defend. Heading into Wednesday’s clash, the 2019 runners-up would definitely be keen to correct the wrongs from the first match.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - L L W L W

Unlike the Warriors, the Patriots were not comprehensively beaten in the first match and let slip a game that they should really have won. After being 124/3 at one stage, the Denesh Ramdin-led side botched the last three overs of their chase against defending champs Tridents, who choked the Patriots to script a six-run win. Like the Warriors, Patriots, too, will be fairly confident heading into Wednesday’s match-up, but they would be hoping for an improved lower-order performance.

Key Batsmen

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer might have missed the England Tests due to personal reasons, but he was at his three-dimensional best versus the Knight Riders on matchday one. Despite both the openers combinedly adding a total of just 3 runs, Hetmyer, batting at three, latched on to TKR’s bowlers to bludgeon his way to a fine, unbeaten 63. A batsman in prime form, he would undoubtedly key to Warriors scripting the first win of their season, on Wednesday.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Ben Dunk

Prior to the lockdown, Australia’s Ben Dunk lit the Pakistan Super League through some exquisite hitting and on Tuesday, he picked up the pieces from where he left. With the three batsmen batting above him batting with strike rates of 111, 66 and 100, Dunk cut loose from the word go and struck a fine 21-ball 34 to almost guide his side to victory. Perhaps a promotion would do good, but regardless of where he bats, Dunk will be a danger man in Wednesday’s clash. Certainly a player worth banking on.

Key Bowlers

Guyana Amazon Warriors Naveen-ul-Haq

This young lad from Afghanistan had already made a name for himself in international cricket with his deceptive slower-balls, but on Tuesday, he proved that there was way more to him than just variations. Finishing with figures of 2/21 in the 3.4 overs he bowled, Naveen was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors and, like Dunk for Patriots, almost pulled off a last-minute heist. Given he’s a relatively unknown entity, don’t be surprised if the Patriots get bamboozled by his killer seeds.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell was our pick on Tuesday and, unsurprisingly, he delivered. The left-armer ran riot with the new ball to dismiss danger-men Corey Anderson and Johnson Charles, but remarkably bowled a picture-perfect spell at the death to finish with figures of 2/16 off his 4 overs. Fitness was going to be the only question surrounding Cottrell heading into CPL 2020, but now that he’s proved it, it is hard to see him not getting it right for the second match running. Certainly an overwhelming favourite to once again finish as Patriots’ top bowler.

1XBet Predictions

1X Bet’s predictions from Tuesday were spot on, so we are fairly confident of keeping our 100% record intact, heading into matchday 2. For game 4, we predict that Guyana Amazon Warriors will register their first win of the season by overcoming the Patriots - they are too good a side to not be firing from all cylinders for two games in a row.

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 20, 3:00 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code