CPL 2020 | Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Statistical Preview

In what will be the first of many double-headers in the 2020 edition of CPL, defending champions Barbados Tridents will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 2 of the eighth edition of the tournament, on Tuesday. The enthralling encounter will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Form Guide

Barbados Tridents - W W L W W

Barbados Tridents ended a five-year drought in the CPL by clinching their second title in the 2019 edition of the tournament. Led by Windies skipper Jason Holder, the Tridents went on a stunning run towards the fag end of the 2019/20, winning four of their last five games, to create history and become the third side to win multiple CPL titles. The defending champs, however, lost their last H2H clash versus the Patriots, so one imagines they’d need to be at their best to mark their 2020 campaign with a W.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - L W L W W

Led by Carlos ‘Remember the name’ Brathwaite, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots put together a solid run in the 2019 season, a campaign in which they reached the play-offs. This time, however, they will be led by pacer Rayad Emrit, after Brathwaite shifted base to Jamaica, but with the likes of Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph and Ben Dunk at their disposal, they would, certainly, be hopeful of once again making it to the knockouts.

Key Batsmen

Barbados Tridents - Johnson Charles

Heading into matchday one, it goes unsaid that the Tridents will be banking on one man: opener Johnson Charles. Aside from being Tridents’ highest run-getter in the 2019 season, Charles was also the third-highest run-getter in the entire tournament and hence will be raring to go come Tuesday. The right-hander also scored a fifty in one of these two sides’ H2H clashes last season and perhaps that’s why his side are being favoured over the Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis did not quite set the stage on fire in CPL 2019, but, nevertheless, he was the second-highest run-scorer for the Patriots in a campaign in which they reached the play-offs. With scores of 99*, 102, 53 and 46 under his belt in four of his last six international limited-over matches, the southpaw will enter this contest brimming with confidence and that certainly will help the Patriots in their attempt to score a giant upset.

Key Bowlers

Barbados Tridents - Hayden Walsh Jr.

The highest wicket-taker in the 2019 season, Hayden Walsh Jr.’s impeccable CPL 07 campaign saw him break into the Windies limited-over sides. His 22-wicket campaign in 2019 propelled the Tridents to their second CPL title and now with 20 international matches under his belt, one can expect the leggie to be better and stronger than ever. Across the two H2H clashes versus the Patriots last season, Walsh claimed a total of four wickets and so Rayad Emrit’s men will be well aware of the impact the prominent leggie could have on the game. Wouldn't certainly put it beyond him to finish as Tridents’ highest wicket-taker on Tuesday.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Sheldon Cottrell

That Kings XI Punjab shelled out a staggering 8.5 crore for Cottrell should tell you everything you need to know about the left-armer. A rising star in world cricket, Cottrell’s transition from a domestic stalwart to a reliable international pacer was nothing but sensational. In CPL 2019, the left-armer was the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Patriots, with 12 wickets to his name, but it’s his economy rate of 7.83 that will worry the opposition batsmen. If the Patriots are to inflict an upset on Tuesday, it goes unsaid that Cottrell will have a big hand to play in it.

1X Bet Predictions

Sure, the Patriots have a spirited squad capable of doing damage on a given day, but with them losing their trump card Carlos Brathwaite, it’s hard to see them beat the Tridents, who are stronger than ever this season. 1X bet predicts the defending champions Barbados Tridents to walk away as victors at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

Squads:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Joshua Da Silva, Rayad Emrit(c), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Jahmar Hamilton, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

Barbados Tridents Squad: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder(c), Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Kyle Mayers, Mitchell Santner, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 19, 3:00 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code