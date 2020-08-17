MS Dhoni never expressed any will for a farewell match, insists Rajeev Shukla

MS Dhoni, as it turns out, played his last ODI in India in his home town of Ranchi, in March 2019, and bowed out of the international stage after the World Cup. In hindsight, it might be presumed that the former Indian skipper had that match as his last match at home back then too, when he decided to stay out of the side for the rest of the series. That is all in presumption but Rajeev Shukla has stated that Dhoni never expressed any will to play a farewell match as such.