MS Dhoni never expressed any will for a farewell match, insists Rajeev Shukla

Today at 10:48 AM
Former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla has stated that MS Dhoni never expressed any will to the BCCI for a farewell game and so there was no question of the same. Earlier, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged the BCCI to host a farewell match for the former Indian skipper in his hometown.
MS Dhoni, as it turns out, played his last ODI in India in his home town of Ranchi, in March 2019, and bowed out of the international stage after the World Cup. In hindsight, it might be presumed that the former Indian skipper had that match as his last match at home back then too, when he decided to stay out of the side for the rest of the series. That is all in presumption but Rajeev Shukla has stated that Dhoni never expressed any will to play a farewell match as such.
"Dhoni never expressed any will to the BCCI for a farewell match for him. Since he never raised it, there is no question of any such match," Shukla told ANI.
On August 15, day of India’s independence, Dhoni posted a collage of his moments in international cricket - both good and bad - and bowed out of the stage as quietly as he arrived on the stage. The post had background music of iconic Hindi song “Mein Pal Do pal ka Shayaar hun” and that ended the Dhoni era in Indian cricket.
