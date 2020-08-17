‘I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain’ - Kohli to MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli, in a video posted by BCCI, has paid tributes to MS Dhoni by reiterating that he will see Dhoni as his skipper even though the latter has retired from international cricket. Kohli has then added that he will always remain grateful to Dhoni for showing faith when he needed the most.

Virat Kohli made his debut under MS Dhoni and after a few days of starts and fits, he struck a chord as a fine young cricketer in the limited-overs format. However, his form in Test cricket evaded him for far too long until he hit a century against Australia in the disappointing tour in 2011. Dhoni’s backing came as a solid breather for the current Indian skipper who then went on to write many chapters for Indian cricket and became the definitive best batsman in the world at the moment across formats.

"Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus. We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding because we have always played for the same roles, same goals, which was to make the team win," Kohli said in a video posted on BCCI handle.

"It's been a pleasure playing under you, alongside you. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for. I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain," he signed off.

On Saturday, Kohli also spoke about a couple of moments the duo shared which, according to him, depicted everything about their bonding. The first one was when Dhoni let Kohli hit the winning shot against South Africa in 2014 and the second one against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup when the duo stole a couple from a close quarter.

“I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today. The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments.

“The second one is about the kind of trust & chemistry we had over the years while batting together. In this moment I was only focused on his call & I knew we both would be able to make those 2 runs because of the trust we shared in one another. He called & I put my head down and ran!

“Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when two individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win ! Thank you for all these memories, skip”