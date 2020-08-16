Wonder if we could bring MS Dhoni to London Spirit for The Hundred next season, ponders Shane Warne

After MS Dhoni’s retirement, London Spirit’s coach Shane Warne has pondered whether he could dial up Dhoni to bring him to play at Lord’s for the franchise in next season’s The Hundred. Warne also lauded Dhoni’s captaincy, admitting that he will go down as all-time great wicketkeeper-batsman.

Following MS Dhoni’s retirement on Saturday, Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne who is part of the commentary team for England’s Test series against Pakistan pondered whether he could bring the wicketkeeper-batsman to London Spirit during the second season of The Hundred. The leg-spinner, who is the coach of the franchise, also added that he would try his level-best, including calling the former Indian skipper to try his luck.

“I just wonder if I could get him down to the London Spirit next year for The Hundred. I might put out a call to see if he wants to play at Lord’s. I’ll find the money, MS!,” Warne told Skysports.

Talking about MS Dhoni’s career, Warne admitted that the 38-year-old was a terrific cricketer, winning games off his own back for India. Additionally, he also credited the CSK skipper’s captaincy and leadership, having played against him in the IPL. Likewise, the former Australian spinner also appreciated Dhoni for getting the best out of his team, with his three ICC trophies being a testament to it.

“A terrific cricketer. You think back to some of the games that he won for India, off his own back. And you think of his captaincy, his leadership, he was a terrific competitor and a wonderful player. He will go down in history as one of the all-time great wicketkeeper-batsmen,” he added.

“He had a calmness about him that was fantastic and he always got the best out of his team, whether it was India, Chennai Super Kings, whoever it was. Dhoni is the only captain in the history of the game to win all ICC trophies. Under him, India won the 2007 World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy,” he concluded.

Dhoni, however, would now turn up for CSK in the 2020 edition of the IPL in the Middle East, with an opportunity to win his fourth IPL title as a skipper.