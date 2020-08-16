Reports | MS Dhoni wanted to walk away after T20 World Cup in Australia

According to TOI sources, the 38-year-old MS Dhoni wanted to announce his retirement following the World T20 event in Australia, that was scheduled in October. However, the sources added that now Dhoni would want to walk away with an IPL trophy with CSK instead of T20 World Cup with India.

On Saturday, MS Dhoni put an end to the long-standing speculation in Indian cricket, announcing his retirement from international cricket just before the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. His announcement came in as a shocker to the fans but according to TOI sources, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper wanted to retire following the mega-event Down Under. However, once the tournament was postponed to a later date, the right-hander announced his retirement immediately.

“That was the original plan. He would prepare for the T20 World Cup by way of participating in the IPL and then go forward from there. All of that got disrupted by Covid. T20 World Cup would’ve been ideal, but considering that’s not happening now, he’ll want to walk away with an IPL trophy for CSK,” reported TOI.

The reports also added that the CSK skipper could be part of the administration in the future. On top of that, the sources added that the former Indian skipper is ready to take over the administration part of the game after he relieves himself from all cricketing responsibilities, including his IPL stint with CSK.

“All these years have allowed him to understand the game at multiple levels, from its operations and logistics to administration, the finances and all. He’ll be a ready product to take charge of the game’s administration at one level or the other, once he relieves himself from all cricketing responsibilities as a player,” sources added.