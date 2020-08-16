Media criticisms might have a hand in MS Dhoni’s retirement, proclaims Keshav Banerjee

MS Dhoni’s childhood coach, Keshav Banerjee has proclaimed that criticism in media might have had a hand in Dhoni’s retirement on Saturday. He also added that the 39-year-old could easily have gone on to play for another year of international cricket, including the next T20 World Cup.

India were ever so close of finding a place in the final at Lord’s before Dhoni’s stay was cut short by sharp work from Martin Guptill in the deep. Ever since that moment, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical. In his absence, the Indian management have tried both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as keepers, with Rahul miles ahead of Pant as the first-choice keeper in the limited-overs format.

"Of late, there has been a lot of criticism about him in the media about how he can return to international cricket as he's not played a single match since the 2019 World Cup semifinal in July. I don't know but it may have played a role in this decision. Only he (Dhoni) can throw some light into it,” Banerjee told PTI from Dhoni's hometown Ranchi, reported Times of India.

He also opined that Dhoni could easily have gone on to play another year, including the next T20 World Cup, citing his top fitness level. Just like all his fans, Banerjee admitted that he was left heartbroken after the 39-year-old’s Instagram post. Sharing a similar view with Dinesh Karthik, Banerjee added that Team India should retire the No.7 jersey.

"Yes, I had said he could have played for one more year easily including the next T20 World Cup. And I still maintain that. Looking at his fitness level, he could have easily played. It's not just my opinion but many others thought the same way. There is an end to everything. Yes I'm heartbroken but, at the same time, you have to take control of your emotions," he added.

"I'm sad for just one thing that we won't be able to see no.7 jersey anymore. Everyone has to retire at one point of time. But it's a sad moment. I don't think Team India should give this jersey to anyone. He is a legend and no.7 will always be for Dhoni."