Legends react to 'forever friends' Dhoni and Raina bowing out of international cricket on same day

MS Dhoni's retirement took the cricket world by surprise on Saturday when he made the announcement on his official Instagram handle and, within minutes, Raina too, announced his retirement. Reactions started pouring in from the cricketing fraternity soon after the duo made their big announcement.

Sachin Tendulkar leads tributes to MS Dhoni

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Virat Kohli tips hat to former Indian captain

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Shane Warne calls Dhoni an 'Absolute Legend'

Congrats to @msdhoni on a wonderful cricketing career ! Was a pleasure watching you play & the way you led your troops too. Good luck with everything you choose to do in the future ! Absolute legend 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 15, 2020

Gautam Gambhir bids farewell to MS

From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

Hitman is surely going miss MSD

One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket👏His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow.



See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/kR0Lt1QdhG — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2020

Legendary wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist congratulates Dhoni for a fantastic career

Always a pleasure to play against you @msdhoni You did it with style, flamboyance and above all else, calmness. Your own way. The Dhoni way. Congrats on all you achieved. https://t.co/K9zfx2VLmF — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 15, 2020

Sehwag being Sehwag

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Just like MS Dhoni Raina too bid farewell to International cricket

Congratulations, Suresh on a wonderful career playing 🏏 for India.



Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut Test!



Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/kyhczi2juE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar made a touching video for MS Dhoni

A man, an era, a person who changed the way the sport was played. We call him Mahendra Singh Dhoni. #DhoniRetires #mahendrasinghdhoni #Dhoni



Watch the full video here https://t.co/jLtVsfjejG pic.twitter.com/hcdVi6F8MT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2020

Limited overs cricket will not be the same without you

Bit shocking but I guess you feel it when you feel it. Good career bro, have a great retirement, still remember the time when we came into the squad 😁 best wishes moving forward @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/63nmPkuiMM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2020

Dhawan recalls his U16 days with Raina

Had a great journey with you bro, right from the U16s! You have made your country and family proud. Wish you all the best for your future endeavours! @ImRaina 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6pdOGv1ra8 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 16, 2020

RP Singh wishes Raina for his new journey

People may forget #RainaRetires too but what a fine cricketer he has been for India. Especially, in white-ball cricket, there were very few like him. Wish him all the best in his new journey! #Rainaretired #SureshRaina #Raina #retirement pic.twitter.com/euZuyL3rLn — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 15, 2020

Kaif calls Raina the man who never said no to challenges

Happy retirement to a man who never said no to challenges. Once chasing an improbable target on a tricky 4th day pitch, he even agreed to open with me vs TN. Always gave it his all on the field as a batsman, bowler & gun fielder. As we say in UP #Raina ka bhaukaal hi alag hai. pic.twitter.com/thRRboDNzr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 15, 2020

KL Rahul Thanks MS Dhoni for the support and guidance

No words will ever be enough. Thank you Mahi bhai, for your patience, your guidance and constant support. You are and will always be an inspiration and the reason so many of us believed in our dreams. 7 forever. 🙏🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/EzHb3jFViT — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 15, 2020

Cricket will miss you MS

End of an era. One of the smartest cricket brains of all time, an extraordinary talent. Cricket will miss you MS! Wishing happy retirement and all the best for your future. #DhoniRetires — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) August 15, 2020

CSK teammate Harbhajan wishes Dhoni for his remarkable career

Greatest wicket Keepar batsman,captain @msdhoni I wish you lots of happiness going forward..Thank you for all the great contributions and memories on the field..Congratulation on great 🏏 career.. see you soon in yellow jersey #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL #Dhonifinishesoffinstyle — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2020

Zaheer Khan praises MS Dhoni

The captain who always utilised his resources to the fullest. Really enjoyed the freedom of bowling with you . Wish you all the luck with your second innings. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/5fC9LJMa5A — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) August 15, 2020

Massive boots to fill

Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless MS DHONI 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/n6CfDTvE9q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

Thanks for your contribution

Congratulations on a wonderful international career @ImRaina Proud of your contribution. Your exuberance rubbed off on the team. Wishing you the very best in your second innings. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020

Thank you MSD

Don't Cry Because it's Over.

Smile Because It Happened.



Thank You, MSD🙏 pic.twitter.com/deBOyXlSlj — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

Thanks for your services to Team India @ImRaina. One of those lefty batsmen who is a treat to watch when he's in full flow!

Wish you a happy 2nd innings of life.#Raina pic.twitter.com/A4W1dycrTs — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 15, 2020

Congratulations Bhavesh

Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead 😊👍 @ImRaina — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Akram says MS was one of his favourite players

@msdhoni one of my favourite Crickterers has bade adieu to international cricket.He was someone who came ,played and conquered. Won India T20 World Cup World Cup and champions trophy.Loved his daring style never afraid of the opposition.Go well Mahi whatever you do in life — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 15, 2020

Thanks for everything Mahi Bhai...you will always be special for me, have learnt so much from you! Always wishing you the best! pic.twitter.com/4MFQvHbAzN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 15, 2020

What a magical career

Seeing Dhoni’s journey from a small town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together. pic.twitter.com/NgCUdR6aSN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2020

What an inspiring journey

Welcome to the retirement club, MSD!

What a magical career! 🤝 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 15, 2020

The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020