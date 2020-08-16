Jharkhand CM requests BCCI to arrange farewell game for MS Dhoni

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to Twitter in the late hours of Saturday to request the BCCI to arrange a farewell match for home-hero MS Dhoni, who announced his international retirement. Soren requested the BCCI to hold a farewell game for Dhoni in Ranchi, in front of home fans.

At 19:29 hrs on Saturday, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni dropped the ultimate bombshell by announcing his international retirement through an Instagram post. Doubts were cast on Dhoni’s future as early as January 2020, but after months of disassociating himself from the entire cricketing fraternity, the 39-year-old announced his retirement out of the blue on Saturday to leave the entire country shell-shocked.

Now, on the back of Dhoni’s retirement, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested the board to arrange a farewell match for the Ranchi-born superstar. Soren, an ardent fan of Dhoni, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Dhoni’s career and further requested the BCCI to arrange one final match for the legendary wicket-keeper, in the city of Ranchi.

"We will no longer be able to see Jharkhand's son Mahi, wearing a blue jersey again. But the countrymen want to see him for one last time. I request BCCI to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Jharkhand which the whole world will be a witness to. Jharkhand will like to host the match," Soren said in a tweet.

हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने अब नहीं देख पायेंगे। लेकिन देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ। हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच रांची में हो जिसका गवाह पूरा विश्व बने। @BCCI से अपील करना चाहूँगा। माही का फेयरवेल मैच कराया जाये। मेजबानी झारखण्ड करेगा। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) August 15, 2020

Despite retiring from international cricket, Dhoni is expected to turn up for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, where he’ll be leading the Yellow Army. What remains to be seen, however, is whether IPL 2020 will be the Jharkhand-born wicket-keeper’s swansong from the sport of cricket. Meanwhile, minutes after Dhoni’s announcement, his CSK teammate Suresh Raina, too, announced that he was following the same path and retiring from international cricket.