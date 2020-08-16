From 0 to 17,266: MS Dhoni’s international career in numbers

Words cannot do justice to the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s international career but, perhaps, numbers just can. We, here at Sportscafe, have traversed through Dhoni’s entire career, from start to finish, and have listed out every significant number associated with the icon, starting from zero.

0 -MS Dhoni started his international career off with a duck, against Bangladesh in 2004

1 - MS Dhoni was the first Indian captain to take the side to the number one ranking in Test cricket

2 - Number of matches India lost in the World Cup with Dhoni at the helm of the affairs (2011 World Cup league game against South Africa and 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia)

3 - Number of World titles MS Dhoni won as a captain (2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy)

4 - The number of ODI World Cups in which Dhoni made an appearance (2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019)

5 - The number of Indian captains under whose leadership Dhoni played in ODIs (Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag)

6 - The number of centuries MS Dhoni scored in Test cricket

7 - The jersey number Dhoni donned on the back of his shirt

8 - The number of calendar years in which Dhoni boasted an ODI average over 50.00 (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019)

9 - The number of instances in which Dhoni completed a successful ODI chase with a six

10 - The number of centuries Dhoni scored in ODI cricket, the most by any Indian wicket-keeper

11 - Dhoni is the 11th highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket with 10773 runs and no one has scored more than his 8324 runs batting at No.5 or below.

14 - MS Dhoni played ODI cricket in 14 different countries, with Pakistan (average of 136.50) being his most productive nation

15 - MS Dhoni’s international career lasted 15 years (between 2004 to 2019), with it coming to an end in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in 2019

16 - MS Dhoni remained unbeaten in Test cricket 16 times, 68 fewer than his ODI tally of 84

17 - MS Dhoni struck 17 white-ball tons in his career, with 58% of those coming in international cricket

18 - MS Dhoni averaged 18.00 versus Afghanistan in ODI cricket, the lowest tally amongst all countries he played against

19 - MS Dhoni scored 19 fifties against Sri Lanka in his ODI career, more than any other nation he played against

20 - MS Dhoni scored 20 fifties in successful ODI chases - and two hundreds to go along with it - and averaged a remarkable 102.71 in matches in which India chased successfully

Alright, now it’s time to speed it up a bit

22 - MS Dhoni was a part of 22 World Cup match wins, the second-most amongst Indians behind Sachin Tendulkar, who featured in 27 wins.

27 - India won 27 Tests under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, the second most of any captain in the country’s history

34 - The number of ODI sixes MS Dhoni hit in 2005, 10 more than what he managed in any other calendar year

37.60 - MS Dhoni’s T20I average, the lowest number for him amongst all three formats

41 - Number of wins recorded by MS Dhoni as T20I captain, the most by any skipper in the format’s history

50 - MS Dhoni’s score in his last ever international game, which was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

52 - The number of sixes MS Dhoni hit in his T20I career

53.55 - MS Dhoni’s ODI batting average as captain, 7 more than his subsequent number of 46.42 as non-captain

56.03 - MS Dhoni’s ODI average under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the highest of any Indian captain he played under (including himself)

57 - The number of catches taken by MS Dhoni in T20I cricket, the most by any wicket-keeper in the world.

59.52 - MS Dhoni’s win percentage as captain in ODI cricket, the second best for any Indian (min 25 matches).

60.00 - MS Dhoni’s batting average in the last year of his ODI career, the best for any Indian in the calendar year 2019 (min 500 runs).

73 - The number of ‘fifties’ Dhoni struck in his ODI career, the third most by any Indian (behind Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar).

78 - The number of sixes MS Dhoni hit in Test cricket, the second most of any Indian in the format’s history

82.75 - MS Dhoni’s batting average at No.3, the best of any position he batted in

87.56 - MS Dhoni’s strike rate in ODI cricket, the best for any middle-order batsman (No.4 and above) with over 10,000 runs.

90 - The number of appearances MS Dhoni made in Test cricket, the most by any Indian wicket-keeper in the country’s history

91 - Number of dismissals inflicted by Dhoni in T20Is, at least 28 more than every wicket-keeper in the format’s history.

92 - MS Dhoni’s highest score outside the subcontinent in Test cricket, which came against England at the Oval in 2007

98 - The number of appearances made by MS Dhoni in his T20I career, the second-most amongst Indian cricketers, behind Rohit Sharma, and the fifth highest of all time

103.11 - MS Dhoni’s strike rate in ODI in cricket in 2005, the only instance of him boasting a strike rate over 100 in a single calendar year (min 100 runs)

110 - MS Dhoni won 110 matches as ODI captain, the second-most by any captain in the format’s history

123 - Number of stumpings MS Dhoni inflicted in ODI cricket, more than any other wicket-keeper in the history of the game.

131- Number of first-class matches Dhoni played in his career, including 90 Test matches, in which he scored 7038 runs.

132 - Number of balls MS Dhoni bowled in his international career, with only one wicket to his name. He never bowled a single ball in T20 cricket.

142 - The number of times MS Dhoni remained ‘not out’ in his international career across formats

148 - MS Dhoni’s scores in his maiden Test and ODI tons, both of which came against Pakistan

150 - The number of ODIs MS Dhoni played as a non-captain

183 - MS Dhoni’s highest score in ODI cricket, which happened to be his second-ever ODI century

200 - Number of matches MS Dhoni led the Indian side in ODI cricket. This figure is the most for any Indian and the third most for any player in the sport’s history.

205 - Number of ODI wins MS Dhoni was part of, as a player, the second-highest amongst Indian players, behind Sachin Tendulkar.

224 - MS Dhoni’s highest individual score in Test cricket, which came against Australia in 2013. This is also the highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper in Test history.

229 - The number of sixes MS Dhoni hit in his ODI career, the fifth highest in the format’s history and the second amongst Indians, behind Rohit Sharma

294 - The number of dismissals MS Dhoni inflicted in his Test career as a wicket-keeper, the fifth highest in the format’s history.

297 - Number of times Dhoni batted in ODI cricket. He is also one of just 3 batsmen to have scored over 10,000 runs having batted fewer than 300 innings.

350 - Number of appearances Dhoni made in ODI cricket, second amongst Indians (behind only Sachin) and the ninth-highest of all time.

444 - Number of dismissals MS Dhoni inflicted in ODI cricket, the third-highest in the format’s history.

538 - Number of appearances MS Dhoni made in international cricket across all three formats.

544 - Number of fours MS Dhoni hit in his Test career, 282 fewer than his tally in ODIs

634 - Number of catches MS Dhoni took in his international career across all three formats, the third-highest (across formats) in the sport’s history.

826 - Number of fours MS Dhoni hit in his ODI career, the fewest amongst any batsman to have scored over 10,000 ODI runs.

1198 - Number of ODI runs MS Dhoni scored in 2009, his highest tally in any calendar year.

1617 - Number of runs MS Dhoni scored in T20Is. No batsman with over 1,500 runs in the history of the format has scored fewer fifties (2) than the Jharkhand man.

2383 - Number of runs MS Dhoni scored against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket, 723 more than what he managed against any other nation.

4164 - Number of ODI runs MS Dhoni scored batting at No.6, his most productive batting position. No batsman in the history of the sport has scored as many ODI runs as Dhoni batting in this position.

4876 - Number of runs MS Dhoni scored in his Test career, the most by any Indian wicket-keeper in the country’s history.

6641 - Number of ODI runs scored by MS Dhoni while captaining the side. No wicketkeeper-captain in the format’s history has scored as many runs while performing the dual role (captain + keeper).

10,773 - Number of runs scored by MS Dhoni in ODI cricket. He is one of 14 batsmen to have scored over 10,000 ODI runs and is the 6th fastest to get to the landmark in the game’s history.

17,266 - Number of runs scored by MS Dhoni in his international career, fifth amongst Indians and the highest amongst wicket-keepers in the game’s history.

Note: All statistics are as of August 16, 2020. Statistics credits: ESPN Cricinfo