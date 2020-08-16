ENG vs PAK | Ageas Bowl - Combination of rain and bad light stop play on Day 4
Today at 8:36 PM
Exactly 11 overs after the start on Day 4, a combination of bad light and rain took over proceedings at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to rule out the rest of day’s play. With England still in their first innings, a result now seems unlikely, as the hosts trail by 229 runs.
Brief scores: England 7/1 (Zak Crawley 5 and Shaheen Afridi 1/5) trail Pakistan 236 by 229 runs
Likewise to the rest of the days at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, a combination of rain and bad light stopped play on Day 4 just 11 overs being bowled in the day. During the 11 over of the play that prevailed, Pakistan were bowled out for a total of 236 runs, as Mohammad Rizwan was the last man to fall, having scored 72 off 139 deliveries. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad was the pick of English bowlers, with figures of 4/56 in his 27.2 overs.
In reply, England got off to the worst possible start under dim light as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck to remove the southpaw Rory Burns out of the proceedings. However, just when Zak Crawley joined in the middle with Dominic Sibley, a spell of rain and bad lights ruled out as the players sped off back to the dressing room.
On Day five, there isn’t any improvement in the weather, with AccuWeather predicting scattered thunderstorms in the city of Southampton on Monday. England still leads the series 1-0, having won the opening Test at Old Trafford, on the back of a magical partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.