ENG vs PAK | Ageas Bowl - Combination of rain and bad light stop play on Day 4

Likewise to the rest of the days at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, a combination of rain and bad light stopped play on Day 4 just 11 overs being bowled in the day. During the 11 over of the play that prevailed, Pakistan were bowled out for a total of 236 runs, as Mohammad Rizwan was the last man to fall, having scored 72 off 139 deliveries. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad was the pick of English bowlers, with figures of 4/56 in his 27.2 overs.