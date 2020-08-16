Chetan Chauhan passes away at 73 after multiple organ failure

Today at 6:03 PM
Former Indian opener Chetan Chauhan, who played 40 Tests and seven ODIs from 1969 to 1981, breathed his last today in Gurugram and passed away due to multiple organ failure. Chauhan had earlier been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow after testing positive for Covid-19.
One half of the famous Gavaskar-Chauhan pair, who had as many as 10 century partnerships in Test cricket, Chetan Chauhan rendered yeoman service to Indian cricket while being associated with politics outside of the sport. A cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Chauhan had made his debut as a 22-year-old against New Zealand in Mumbai and had a prolific Australia tour 1977-78.
An active politician who used to be an Indian team manager after his retirement, Chauhan had tested positive for coronavirus in July, and saw his health deteriorate due to the deadly virus. After he suffered from kidney failure, he was taken to Medanta hospital in Gurugram and was put on life support and, earlier today, the 73-year-old passed away as a result of multiple organ failure.
During his life, Chauhan served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities. He was a former president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector and had been a keen follower of Indian cricket. He acted as the national selector during the 2007 50-overs and 20-overs World Cups and was instrumental in Dhoni becoming the leader of the Indian side.
