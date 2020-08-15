Twitter reacts to Suresh Raina deciding to call time on international career

Today at 9:06 PM
Joining MS Dhoni, Indian batsman Suresh Raina has announced his retirement following a successful 13-year career with the Indian team. The left-hander was a part of India’s successful campaign at home in the 2011 World Cup and represented the country in a total of 322 international games.
What's wrong with the boyzzzz???
Suresh Raina From India also announced Retirement.— SYED SHAHNAWAZ HASAN (@Syed_ShahnawazZ) August 15, 2020
Can't even believe all this happened today!
M.S. Dhoni and Suresh Raina— ankit burnwal (@BurnwalAnkit) August 15, 2020
Munna Bhai and Circuit of Indian Cricket#DhoniRetires #rainaretires
Saddest day in an Indian fan's life?
Suresh Raina also retired along with Dhoni. This is the greatest friendship !! 😇😴😷😢— Vijay (@Vijay95452935) August 15, 2020
They stood together.
They played together.
They stayed together.
They leave together.
THANKS FOR THE SHOW GUYS . WE WILL FOREVER CHERISH WHAT YOU GUYS GAVE US.#Dhoni#Raina
Never!! Literally never dreamed of it too!
#SureshRaina #Legend #mahi #Dhoni— Awiral (@anant_ro) August 15, 2020
no farewell, no guard of honour, no last match excitement felling sad
Truly an end of an era 💔🙏— Debranjan Roy (@iamdebranjanroy) August 15, 2020
Best friends on field and off field bid farewell to international cricket on the same day.#SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/6r7CNJzylJ
This blow might affect many fans...
#retirement From Cricket:— Harish Jharia, 🇮🇳 Author (@harishjharia) August 15, 2020
After MS Dhoni, another celebrity cricketer #SureshRaina has also announced RETIREMENT from Cricket pic.twitter.com/wwWd9cIl2v
Unbelievable gesture by Suresh Raina, Duo retired together🙏🏻— HimanshuPati_99 (@Himanshupati1) August 15, 2020
If someone ask you what do friendship look like !
Thallaa - Chinnaa Thallaa#respect#Dhoni#SureshRaina #Raina pic.twitter.com/cnw7U99aSh
Thank you Raina!! Will miss you.
@ImRaina also retires from International Cricket.— Ashish Thakur (@ashishthakur4u) August 15, 2020
You will be missed champ.#SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/wkarpCNsBA
15 August 2020 - a day of goodbyes in #cricket! #SureshRaina has joined #MSDhoni in his international retirement. Heart breaking news for the cricket lover 😞 pic.twitter.com/Ggv6upJj6k— Ujwal Meshram🇮🇳 (@UjwalMeshram7) August 15, 2020
Unbelievable... the Duo retired together🙏🏻 @ImRaina 💙💛 @msdhoni 💙💛 #MSDhoni #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/AEyu51Bfwx— Suhasini Dhondiyal🔥👸🇮🇳❤ (@TheSuhasini) August 15, 2020
