    Twitter reacts to Suresh Raina deciding to call time on international career

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:06 PM

    Joining MS Dhoni, Indian batsman Suresh Raina has announced his retirement following a successful 13-year career with the Indian team. The left-hander was a part of India’s successful campaign at home in the 2011 World Cup and represented the country in a total of 322 international games.

    What's wrong with the boyzzzz???

    Can't even believe all this happened today!

    Saddest day in an Indian fan's life?

    Never!! Literally never dreamed of it too!

    This blow might affect many fans...

    Thank you Raina!! Will miss you.

