Shpageeza Cricket League to start on September 6 to avoid IPL clash

Afghanistan Cricket Board have decided to prepone the Shpageeza Cricket League to September 6 and will thus facilitate the IPL-bound players to play in the T20 competition. The final will be played on September 18, just a day before the IPL scheduled opening in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced that tournament will start from September 13, with the final scheduled to be played on September 26, but as the BCCI went ahead and declared the plans for scheduling the postponed IPL to kick-start on September 19 in UAE, the ACB have been forced to change their itinerary.

Afghanistan Cricket Board's interim chief executive Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai, on Friday (August 14), confirmed the plan to Cricbuzz, announcing that the final to be played on September 18.

''Yes, we have rescheduled the Shpageeza T20 and now it will start from September 6. We are expecting to get Mujeeb, Nabi and Rashid at that point of time [to play in the Shpageeza T20],'' Zar Abdulrahimzai confirmed.

The tournament has six teams - Amo Sharks, Band-e Amir Dragons, Boost Defenders, Kabul Eagles, Mis Ainak Knights and Spin Ghar Tigers - competing for the title with Mis Ainak Knights defending the trophy.