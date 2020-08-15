Richard Kettlebrough gets into ACU controversy after carrying smart-watch to ground

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit spoke to Richard Kettleborough, the on-field umpire in the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan, after the former carried a smart-watch to the match. However, there would be no further hearing as the umpire himself reported this mistake after one session.

During the first session of the match umpire Richard Kettleborough was seen wearing the watch and conducted the first session of play wearing the same. However, as ESPNCricinfo reported, he realised his error, took off the watch and reported the incident to the ACU.

The report stated that the ACU considered it as a minor violation of the regulations and the official spoke to Kettleborough and reminded him of his obligations under the Player and Match Officials Area Regulations (PMOA). However, the matter has been settled right there and there would be no further hearing.

While this was a long-standing ICC rule, earlier this year, the ECB even tightened up its anti-corruption guidelines and in all accounts, they have banned every single people on the field from wearing smartwatches in all fixtures, on account of the growth of live-streaming services in county cricket.

The ICC regulation states that players and officials have been obliged to hand over their phones and any other transmitting devices to anti-corruption officials ahead of the start of play. Those devices go to a locker before being returned to them shortly after stumps. While the ICC has the power to download all material from them in order to monitor recent activity, they have chosen not to do so on this occasion.