Reports | Sri Lanka Cricket offers to host India’s Test series against England

According to reports from Times of India, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board has offered the BCCI a chance to host India’s Test series against England later next year, in case the COVID-19 situation does not improve. However, the BCCI is not too keen on hosting the series away from home.

One of India’s most-awaited Test series next year is against England in the 2021 calendar year. However, the increase in COVID-19 cases in India has put the series under doubt. According to a report from the Sri Lankan daily ‘The Island’, Sri Lankan Cricket Board has signalled their interest to host India’s Test series against England early next year.

Further, the report also added that there is a possibility of England staying back in the Island nation following their series to play the five-day event against India.

"The possibility of England staying back after their two Tests in Sri Lanka to complete the series against India has been given some thought after SLC came up with the suggestion," the report said, reported Times of India.

Earlier in the year, England’s series against Sri Lanka was halted midway due to the increasing spread of COVID-19. Further, the series was postponed to a later date, which by the looks is set to be played next year.

India’s fight with COVID-19 has been ongoing, with the BCCI’s marquee event, IPL too scheduled to be hosted in the Middle East. However, a BCCI official reportedly told PTI that the board is not looking to entertain such a proposal, which is still four months away.

“At this point, the BCCI is not even entertaining such a proposal as it is still four months away,” the official said on conditions of anonymity.