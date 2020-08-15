Reports | India unlikely to tour South Africa as CSA looks at blank coffers

On May 21, addressing an online press conference, CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul stated that they had a teleconference with India the previous day and they were encouraged by their willingness to honour the agreement to play the three T20s in August. While the BCCI went ahead and planned the 2020 Indian Premier League , now it seems unlikely that the Indian side would tour South Africa, especially after their plan of touring Australia straight after the IPL.

Cricbuzz reported the same by saying Cricket South Africa, who planned to earn something around USD 10 million from the series, removed the same from the budget, signalling that the tour is all but cancelled.

While India’s busy tour arrangements until 2022 IPL, in which they would have literally no free time to organise any postponed series apart from the England home programme, means it becomes virtually impossible for the board to plan accordingly. However, given the good relationship that Sourav Ganguly and Graeme Smith share, there was a blink of a possibility that the series could have been arranged at some time. However, that has now been nipped in the bud.